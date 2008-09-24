A Brief History Of Perkins Field Airport in Overton

By Mardell Haskins

Published September 24, 2008





Editor’s Note: Overton Airport Day is scheduled for Saturday, October 4. It will be a fun-filled day, where residents can learn about aviation, enjoy looking at a variety of displays and airplanes, and, best of all; kids 8-17 can experience the joys of flight with free airplane rides. For information call Mike Cook at Overton Auto Parts 397-8011 or Mardell Haskins at 435-256-2219.

Aviation came to the Moapa Valley when airplanes were in their infancy. The first airport in the area was built in the 1920’s on the mesa south of Interstate 15 in the vicinity of the Carp-Elgin off-ramp at Post Mile 100. This airport was part of a series of airports and light beacons built across the United States called “Airway Beacon System”. They were used for navigation and were built primarily so that the Air Mail pilots could fly at night. Pilots navigated at night by flying from beacon light to beacon light. The beacons were located approximately 50 miles apart.

There were four beacons in the Moapa Valley area. One was on the mesa near Mile Post 100, the second was located near Ute and the Valley of Fire turn-off, and the third was located near the railroad overcrossing in the Apex area. There was probably a fourth light somewhere near the Virgin Pass, but its location is not known today.

Not many airplanes landed at the airport on the mesa so when the light system was de-commissioned sometime in the late 1930s, the airport and the caretaker’s cottages were removed.

The Overton airport came into being at its current location in the early 1930’s when long time local residents Scott Winsor and Ferron Riggs was hired to clear a runway. Using a Cat dozer, they dragged a railroad tie over the ground to first remove the brush and weeds, then to level it off enough so that an airplane could land.

A short time later Winsor and Riggs were commissioned by the owner of a sandpit located at the current Simplot facility, to further develop the runway. Mr. Vetch would fly into Overton from California to transact business at the sandpit.

Overton Airport was officially established by the Aviation Authority in 1947 to provide an emergency landing area for departing aircraft from Nellis Air Force Base. However, the runway was not paved until 1949 when Clark County took over the operation and maintenance of the airport. Shortly afterwards a small building and a hangar large enough hold three airplanes was built. About 12 years ago, the small building was demolished and a double wide modular building was installed for a pilot’s lounge and caretaker’s residence. In 1999, a taxiway was constructed, the ramp-parking area was enlarged, the runway was re-paved, and a new light system was also installed. At that time, twelve airplane hangers were approved by Clark County for construction.

Perkins Field was named in memory of Woodruff and Elwood Perkins who were killed in the service of their country. Woodruff Perkins was the first local soldier killed in World War I, while Elwood Perkins was killed in World War II.