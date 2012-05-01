OBITUARY: Roy Riley

Roy Arnold (Arnie) Riley, age 68, died Tuesday, April 24, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born May 14, 1943 in Colorado to Roy and Laurel Alma Pahl Riley. He married Marla Peck in 1967, they were later divorced.

Arnie grew up in Colorado. He was a hard rock miner his whole life. After retiring, he moved to Overton, NV where he had numerous friends and acquaintances. He loved the outdoors, fishing and socializing with friends.

Arnie is survived by his ex-wife Marla LaMaster; daughter Shauna Lee Riley both of Orem, Utah; stepchildren; Brian (Susie) Farley of Monroe, NC and Leslie (Mick) Miller of Goodland, KS; 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, brother and a nephew.

Arnie will be laid to rest in Ouray, Colorado. The family wishes to thank everyone for all of their love and support at this time. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.