Local 4 Year Old Donates Hair

When four year old Bailey Szelestey wanted to have her long hair cut, her grandmother, Anita Szelestey suggested that she could donate it to Locks of Love.

Anita explained to her granddaughter what the organization is about and who it helps.

Locks of Love was formed to help children with conditions that cause hair loss by providing hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children.

There are some hair salons who do not charge for the hair cut if it is a certain length.

Bailey donated 10 inches of her hair. She is the daughter of Neil and Briann Szelestey and the great granddaughter of Cecilia and Lee Johnston Sr.