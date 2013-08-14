Memories Of Overton’s Historic Theatre

Editor’s Note: The following are the recollections of a native of Moapa Valley and a member of the Perkins Family. During her pre-teen years she worked in downtown Overton at Perkins Market which was right across the street from the theatre. Later as a teen she worked in the Theatre which was then known as the El Notrevo (Overton spelled backwards)

By KATHRYN ANN SANDSTROM

The El Notrevo Theatre was opened in the late 1930’s, early 1940’s by William Clive, his wife Frances along with his two sisters Annie West and Agnes Anderson. Prior to being the theatre, the building was The Anderson Mercantile. The store had a basement which made it easy to drop the floor into a long slope which was needed for theatre seating.

The theatre was open four nights a week: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and showed two different movies a week. There was an early movie and then a second one following.

Each show had a cartoon and a news short. The cartoons were Mickey Mouse, Daffy and Donald Duck or the Road Runner, to name a few.

The news was of World War II. I can remember watching intently. I had four Navy uncles and I was always hoping to see one of them. I guess that’s the way a 6, 7 or 8 year old’s mind worked.

When you bought your movie ticket you were given a double ticket with matching numbers. You dropped one ticket in the gallon jar and kept the duplicate for the drawing which was held nightly. If your number was drawn you won a free admission to another movie.

The front of the building was different when the Clive’s had the theatre. There were two glass doors, one on either side of a small cubicle that pulled out in front of the lobby. This was the ticket office.

The price of admission was 14 cents for kids under 12. If you were over 12 it was a quarter.

During the war everything was rationed so when you bought a bottle of beer or soft drink you paid a 3 cent deposit on the bottle. When the bottle was returned to the store you received your deposit back.

Many a show ticket was paid with bottle deposit money. Kids would spend 2 or 3 days searching the ditches and pathways collecting bottles to be returned. If you found five bottles you had a show ticket and a penny candy.

The lobby of the theatre was considerably different in those days. The popcorn machine and 1 glass candy counter was off to the left of the entrance. There was a refrigerator to the right side of the projection door which was used to store the candy each night. Then there were several chairs where the concession stand is now. There were no doors between the movie seating and lobby, just heavy dark curtains.

There were strict rules to attending a movie in those days. No running up and down the aisles to the concession stand. No gum or drinks were sold. No talking during the movie or you were shushed by Annie West.

The candy sold was licorice ropes, root beer and butterscotch barrels, all a penny. Then there were tootsie rolls, 2 for a penny. The nickel items were Neccos, Cherry o’la bars, cup of gold bars peanuts, Walnuts and chocolate caramels, Lemon Drops, Big Hunks, Big Daddy’s suckers and Baby Ruth bars during the summer months. A wider variety of chocolate bars were available in the winter months. And of course the very best-ever-tasting popcorn for a nickel a bag.

The movie reels were delivered twice a week by the mail man. They were left on the front steps of the theatre in the early mornings and were picked up on Friday and Monday mornings to be returned or sent on to their next destination.

My first paying job was at the theatre at the age of 13. I worked several hours a week with Annie West in the concession stand. I loved it.

I had worked in our grocery store from an early age so I knew how to make change and to stock shelves. But now I learned how to use the popcorn machine. It was quite a process, or so I thought. I was a little scared of something new, I suppose. I was afraid I would wreck the machine or burn the popcorn. But I caught on quickly.

The corn and buttery substance used came in 5 gallon cans which set in a cupboard under the popcorn machine.

It was a wonderful summer job. I saved my money and bought some of my school clothes. I was so proud.

In the mid 50’s I had an opportunity to work in the theatre once again. Robert Carl West was in a very serious car accident and was in the hospital in Las Vegas and then transferred to Salt Lake City for an extended stay.

They were all devastated and needed help. Robert Carl was Annie’s only son and Bill and Frances Clive’s nephew. They had no children of their own and dearly loved Robert Carl.

By this time I was married and lived in Henderson but my husband was working in Mercury and only home on the weekends. So I came home, stayed with my grandparents and helped out at the theatre.

To my knowledge the theatre has only been closed a minimal time between owners. It has provided many hours of entertainment for several generations.

It is my hope that the original name ‘El Notrevo’ will once more be seen on the front of the theatre.

I believe the theatre is one of the last remaining original buildings on Main Street and should be designated a historical site with the State of Nevada, and possibly a National Historical Site.