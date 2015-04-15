Open House To Be Held For New LDS Logandale Chapel

By VERNON ROBISON

The Logandale Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be holding a community open house to celebrate the completion and dedication of the new Logandale Chapel. The entire community is invited to the open house event which will be held on Saturday, April 18 from 4-8 pm. in the new building directly across from Logandale Park on Moapa Valley Blvd.

While LDS chapels are open as houses of worship both to members and non-members alike, Saturday’s open house will allow the general public a chance to come and walk through the new building. Church members in the community will be on hand to answer questions that arise from the public.

The new chapel has taken just over a year to build. But local church members have waited much longer than that for project’s completion.

The building replaces a historic chapel that burned down on February 4, 2009. Since that time, the three congregations that had been meeting in the old chapel have been meeting, sometimes with tight scheduling, in other buildings of the stake.

“This has been a long time coming,” said Logandale Stake President Matt Messer at the dedication ceremonies which were held with a large crowd in attendance on Sunday evening. April 10. “But the wait has truly been worth it. We are grateful for this beautiful and wonderful building.”

Messer spoke briefly about the historic significance that the former Logandale chapel building had been in the hearts of many church members. The historic Logandale chapel had been built by church members and dedicated on February 18, 1951. He talked about the many momentous ceremonies, celebrations and milestones that had taken place in the old building during its time of service.

“Our hearts were heavy when the building burned down,” Messer said. “But we have come to see that there is purpose in the will of the Lord in all things. And we are only beginning to see what great blessings this new building will bring. We now have the chance to start new traditions and create seek out a fresh start with new life events and milestones.”

The new building is sq ft in sized. The chapel portion of the building has the ability to accommodate a maximum of just less than 300 people. The building features a large cultural hall/gym and a stage for performing arts. It has classrooms, a food serving area, a fully stocked library resource center.

The public is welcome to attend the open house to get a tour of the building on Saturday afternoon between 4-8 pm.