OBITUARY: Irene Woolston

Irene Woolston

In Loving memory of our mother and beloved wife, we sadly announce the passing of Irene Therese Woolston. She passed away on Sunday March 8, 2015 in Henderson, NV. She was born on July 6th 1934 in Los Angeles, CA. to Emilio Galbis and Helen Romero. She is survived by her Beloved husband Robert A. Woolston whom she was married to on November 30th, 1953 in Staten Island, New York with whom she lovingly shared 62 years of marriage.

Irene always gave of herself and poured out her life, her heart, her generosity and her sweet spirit to all those who were fortunate enough to know and Love her.

Irene grew up in Aneheim, CA and was an orphaned child by the age of six. In her autobiography she wrote, “I was only two when my mother passed away from heart trouble, and six when my father died of tuberculosis and kidney failure. It left a big void to a little girl who had only one big sister to reach out to”. She was told she would’ve had a brother born between her and her sister but he died at six months of age. She was sent to New York City upon graduating from high school to stay with her sister whom she hadn’t seen for 10 years. This is where she met her true love Bob Woolston.

Irene was very talented and had many careers throughout her life. She learned how to work in the banks in New York City. After moving out west she worked for many years as a professional seamstress in Las Vegas, NV. After moving to Logandale, NV in 1971 she worked at the Moapa Valley Federal Credit Union in Overton, NV. She worked for Clark County School District for 26 years. She began her school career at Overton Elementary School and then at Moapa Valley Jr. and Senior HS in Overton, NV. She held many positions as a Teacher’s Assistant, Office Clerk, Attendance Clerk as well as the secretary to the counselor.

She donated many years to teaching Catechism classes (CCD) at St. John’s Catholic Church. She held the position of the CCD Director for many years and many hours were spent giving of herself to God, family, church and church activities.

She loved sewing and gardening, cooking and learning new things. She even traveled to France while teaching the French class during her years at Moapa Valley High School. She was a wonderful wife, loving mom and the best homemaker anyone could ever have.

For the last 8 years (From 2006-2013) Irene and Robert lived in Pahrump, NV. They moved to Henderson 2013-2015. She was a cancer survivor. She bravely fought kidney disease for the last 5 years of her life. She was always so upbeat and positive even while enduring dialysis 3 days per week. She always lovingly put everyone else before herself. She truly followed Christ’s teaching. God first and everyone else second and herself last.

She is survived by her husband Bob; their 7 children, Ted (Debbie) Woolston, Logandale, NV, Therese (Thomas) Flynn Logandale, NV, Daniel (Kelli) Woolston, Henderson, NV, Loretta (Kevin) Peterson Logandale, NV, David (Lisa) Woolston, Henderson, NV, Lisa (John) Gayer, Las Vegas, NV, Christina (Donnie) May, Henderson, NV.

She is also survivied by her Sister Gloria’s children; Adrienne Dunnege, Ellena Dunnege, Tatiana Fournarakis, Micheal (Ileana) Fournarakis, Richard (Kathleen) Fournarakis and Dodie Hoffman. She also leaves behind her only living sister-in-law, (Gloria Holbrook) as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews and all her extended family. She will be greatly missed by her husband and 7 children, 23 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Irene was preceded in death by her brother Theodore Galbis; her parents Emilio Galbis & Helen Romero Galbis and her sister, Gloria Leisha Hoffman.

Many tears have been shed for our dear sweet wife, mom, grandma and loyal and dear friend. The greatest gift she passed on to everyone was her ability to trust in God and to have faith no matter what the circumstances!! Thank you, Mom. We love you and you will be sorely missed. Most of all we will miss your beautiful smile, your quiet and loving way of showing us how much you loved us and the inner peace you always held within you that we know you still have even now, in Heaven!