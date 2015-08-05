YF&R Group Tours Anderson Dairy

By WESLIE STRATTON

Moapa Valley Progress

Members of the local chapter of Young Farmers and Ranchers traveled to Las Vegas on Friday to tour the Anderson Dairy facility. The educational opportunity provided new insight on how dairy farms work and how local dairy products are produced.

“The purpose was to help educate our youth and members of the farm bureau on other areas of agriculture,” said Young Farmers and Rancher Lacey Tom, one of those attended the tour.

She said that those who attended the field trip got an education in large scale agricultural production.

The tour yielded ample information on the farm’s operation and products.

“They talked about the dairy and how it has evolved,” Tom said. “And about the process of where milk comes from and how they process it.”

Anderson Dairy was first established in 1907 by Harry Anderson who raised a milk cow herd of 10-15 animals. Without the use of refrigeration, Anderson personally delivered milk to his customers via horse and wagon. In 1934 the company was purchased by Kenny Searles who expanded with the help of general manager Glen Coon. The company has been at its current location since 1956 and is one of Las Vegas’ oldest family owned businesses.

A far cry from the initial 15 dairy cows, the local group learned during the tour that the farm currently supplies all milk products for the Clark County School District.

Also enjoyed by tour participants was the opportunity to watch ice cream being made.

“My favorite part was the fog by where they keep the ice cream at,” five-year-old Rylan Sproul said of the tour. “I didn’t know ice cream had to be stored below zero!”

Emma Houston (10) also enjoyed that portion of the tour.

“My favorite part of the tour was the ice cream at the end,” she said.

Aside from milk and ice cream, Anderson Dairy products include whipping cream, buttermilk, half & half, butter, eggs, cottage cheese, sour cream and holiday products including eggnog.

Tom said that the experience was a success and enjoyed by all who participated.

“We’re just trying to bridge a partnership between the Farm Bureau and Anderson Dairy,” she said. “They invited 4-H to come.”