Search For Missing Las Vegas Man

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

A major search and rescue operation was carried out on Saturday morning in the area just south of Overton. The operation was done in the hope of finding James Wood, of Las Vegas, who went missing on August 3. Wood was last seen the morning of August 3 on State Route 169 north of Valley of Fire. His vehicle, a 2004 white Saturn was recovered in the area.

Wood is a white male 35 years of age and 6 feet tall weighing 160 lbs with blonde hair and brown eyes.

“There is a high probability he is in this area based on where his vehicle was found,” said John Peterson, head of the Red Rock command center which was helping to coordinate the search in a joint effort with Metro Police.

An initial search was done on Wednesday August 5 with little luck. Searchers reportedly found a backpack with personal belongings that were thought to belong to Wood.

A more extensive search party was then put together on Saturday which involved several organizations. Red Rock Search and Rescue set up the command center just south of the Overton Wildlife Management Area and worked with Metro Police Missing Persons, Clark County Volunteer Fire Rescue 74. They also used two K9 unit dogs to help in the search.

The group set up about 6:00 am and ended their search without success around noon. There were 35-40 people out searching for Wood in hopes to recover him. There were also a few people from Overton, Las Vegas, and Henderson that came out to conduct the search.

The dogs and handlers came from a company based out of California that works with Red Rock often.

Peterson said he was grateful for the help.

“Some of the volunteers worked or drove all night to get here,” he said.

The command center sent people out to search in the dense brush on the west side of the road. Searchers also scanned the finger hills coming off of the mesa, and searched on the east side of the highway toward the wetlands.

Finally, the crews had to call it a day as the temperatures rose.

“It gets very hot and the guys can only search for a period of time that allows the search to be alert and attentive,” Peterson said.

Peterson explained that it can become dangerous for the searchers if they become fatigued.

Despite not finding Wood on Saturday, the group remains hopeful that he will be found in good condition.

“We stay optimistic until proven otherwise and we treat every mission the same,” Peterson said.

Red Rock Search and Rescue was formed three years ago after a hiker went missing in the Red Rock Park west of Las Vegas. Peterson explained that the same people kept showing up to search for the hiker so they formed a search and rescue organization.

The team is deployed on searches 3-4 times a month and they meet together constantly for training. The self-funded group accepts donations and has received very generous donations from a Subaru dealership in Las Vegas, City of Henderson, and Clark County Fire Department to acquire the travel trailer which is used as the command center and a few vehicles to use for the searches.

Red Rock Search and Rescue will be giving the public more information at the Subaru “Share the Love” event from 7 am-6pm on August 14. They also plan on giving first aid training, hiker safety, rope training, and GPS training at the event.

“We all care about the community and give back,” Peterson said. “We want to see the families get closure when they have a loved one missing. We are here to help when they need us.”

Red Rock Search and Rescue would like to involve more members of the Moapa Valley community. More information is available at www.redrocksar.org.