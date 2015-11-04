OBITUARY: Dorothy Hortt

Dorothy Hortt

Dorothy Hortt, age 90, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2015 in Ivins, Utah. She was born May 12, 1925 in Kaolin, Nevada to Robert Elwood and Esther Lucille Connelly Perkins. She had a brief marriage that brought four children before she married the love of her life, Robert D. Hortt on June 17, 1949 in Overton, Nevada. Robert brought one child to the marriage and they were later blessed with three more children. They were later sealed in the Las Vegas LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on January 14, 1997.

Dorothy lived most of her life in Moapa Valley. She worked as a retail clerk in Arizona, then later at the Overton Market and later managed Glendale Station. She served in the LDS Church in various callings including Relief Society President. She was always helpful, kind to a fault and loving of her friends, family and strangers.

Survivors include two sons and four daughters: LaRea Searles of Overton, NV, Tom Searles of Warm Springs, NV, Verna Kay Rutledge of Indio, CA, Barbara (Malcolm) Lewis of Caliente, NV, Billie (Clifford) Peterson of Logandale, NV, Robert (Robin) Hortt of Overton, NV; 29 grandchildren; 62 great grandchildren; 35 great great grandchildren; one brother and three sisters: Vera Hester of Fallon, NV, Ann Soderquist of Overton, NV, Roberta (Arnold) Cottam of Logandale, NV and Tim (Kathy) Perkins of Alamo, NV. She was preceded in death by one son, Ed; one daughter, Charlene Simmons; two brothers, Robert and Butch Perkins and one sister, Billy Rae Henry.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2015 at 11:00 a.m. at the Moapa LDS Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 3, 2015 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary and again from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Warm Springs Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.