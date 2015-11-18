Valley of Fire Holds Annual Classic Car Show

By DANIELLE PRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The Valley of Fire State Park had its annual Classic Car Show on Saturday, November 14. This year’s show saw one of the biggest turn-outs of car entries in the six years the Park has been hosting the show. There were 25 rare cars of all different makes and models.

Park ranger Sandra Hufford, who is in her second year of overseeing the show, said that this is an unique event because many of the cars on display were the same models that actually brought people to the historic State Park when it first opened.

“In the 1940’s and 50’s when people first started to be able to afford cars, they came to the Valley of Fire,” Hufford said.

In its beginnings, the road through the state park was maybe half the size of what it is today, Hufford said. As time went on the park became more and more popular. So there is an important thematic purpose for this show, Hufford said.

“It isn’t about conservation or anything, it’s about celebrating the cars that bring people here,” she said.

This is far from a commercial car show because all of the fees are waived for those who participate. The trophies and funds used to support the show are put together by Hufford. The trophies were custom made for the park by Awards Won of Las Vegas. The donations that put on the show are collected in the Visitor’s Center on park grounds. These funds also support causes like the Boy Scouts of America by allowing a Las Vegas troop to put up a tent where they can sell food and refreshments as a fundraiser.

Many of the cars displayed at Saturday’s show were meticulously restored. The vibrant colors of the cars showed up beautifully against the red cliffs of the State Park.

“Most people have no concept of the amount of time and money that goes into restoring and maintaining a classic car,” said car show participant Ron Serab. “The point is that we all have things we care about and that are important to us.”

There were cars ranging from classic Mustangs, Corvettes, a Rolls/Royce, and a classic 1966 GTA Ford Convertible. Many of the rare cars were purchased on Ebay and driven across country. One of the particularly rare cars had been driven all the way from Pittsburg.

Pleased by the turnout, Ranger Hufford said that she hopes to start earlier next year on the actual show.

There were awards given out to the participants based on Viewer’s Choice, Participant’s choice, and the Most Unique. Some of the winners included Eric Goodman of Las Vegas with a 1960 Chevrolet Corvette (Viewer’s Choice), Bruce Levine of Henderson with 1973 Dodge Charger (Participants Choice), one of our own locals Larry Neil of Overton with a 1966 GTA Ford Fairlane Convertible(Participants Choice) and Roger Nitti of Las Vegas with 1966 Ford Mustang Jr. (Most Unique.)