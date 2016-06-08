Veteran’s Hold Memorial Day Ceremony At Sunset

By VERNON ROBISON
Moapa Valley Progress
Members of the VFW Elwood Perkins Post 8336 held an evening flag retreat service on Memorial Day, Monday May 30 to commemorate those who had fallen in service to their country.
The veterans gathered with a small group of community members at 7:00 pm in the Pioneer Cemetery in Overton.
The men lowered the flag and carefully folded it while local veteran, and Post Bugler, Joe Perez performed “Taps” on the bugle.
Then a brief memorial service was held where the veterans placed symbolic flowers and a flag at the foot of a veterans’ memorial marker which had been placed at the cemetery.
Earlier in the week, members of the organization had been busy. They had placed a small American flag at the grave of each veteran buried in the community’s three cemeteries. In addition, they had decorated the community for the holiday, lining State Highway 169 through Logandale and Overton and State Highway 168 in Moapa with flags.
Comments
Gisela Williams says
I am trying to find out if there will be a memorial service this Memorial Day. I am now living
In Goodyear, AZ, but would make the drive up. Also my Father James Howard Rawson
Is retired Army but has never had a flag placed on his grave, other than by family.
Most of my family is now at the Logandale cemetery, but I have been there before for. Taps
Gun salute on the morning of Memorial Day. Would appreciate any information
Gisela. Rawson Williams
vrobison says
Hello Gisela,
Here is some information about the upcoming Memorial Day services:
This weekend the Moapa Valley will be observing Memorial Day, a time for remembering and honoring those who have died in the service to their country.
As usual, local veterans groups will be hard at work preparing for and celebrating this important holiday. Volunteers will be putting American flags up all along the Moapa Valley Boulevard before the weekend to celebrate the day. In addition, on Saturday, veterans will be placing small U.S. flags at the gravesite of each deceased veteran buried in all of the local cemeteries.
A community flagraising ceremony will be held on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29 beginning at 7 am. All of the Moapa Valley community is invited to attend. Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts will participate in the ceremony which will be held at the Pioneer Cemetery in Overton (off of Airport Road). Any questions about this morning ceremony may be addressed to Lorraine O’Dell at 702-397-6799.
Then, on Monday evening, the members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Elwood Perkins Post 8336, will gather to conduct their annual memorial service honoring all deceased veterans at the Veterans’ Memorial, also at Pioneer Cemetery in Overton. The flag retreat ceremony will begin at 7:00 pm. This will be followed immediately by the memorial service.
All of the public is invited and encouraged to attend this sunset service honoring the community’s deceased veterans.
Happy Memorial Day, Moapa Valley! Please spend a moment to remember those who have paid the highest price for their country.