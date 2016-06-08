Veteran’s Hold Memorial Day Ceremony At Sunset

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Members of the VFW Elwood Perkins Post 8336 held an evening flag retreat service on Memorial Day, Monday May 30 to commemorate those who had fallen in service to their country.

The veterans gathered with a small group of community members at 7:00 pm in the Pioneer Cemetery in Overton.

The men lowered the flag and carefully folded it while local veteran, and Post Bugler, Joe Perez performed “Taps” on the bugle.

Then a brief memorial service was held where the veterans placed symbolic flowers and a flag at the foot of a veterans’ memorial marker which had been placed at the cemetery.

Earlier in the week, members of the organization had been busy. They had placed a small American flag at the grave of each veteran buried in the community’s three cemeteries. In addition, they had decorated the community for the holiday, lining State Highway 169 through Logandale and Overton and State Highway 168 in Moapa with flags.