Pirate Tennis Prepares To Serve Up A Great Season

By DAVE BELCHER

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley High School tennis team is coming back to play off of an historic high point from last season. Last year, Moapa tennis doubles team Andy Beckstrand and Koby Frei made it all the way to the State Finals. Though the two were beaten 6-2, 6-1 in the state final by Marcus Pasimio and Christian Ong of Clark, it was still the first time a Pirate tennis team had ever made it to State.

Beckstrand and Frei graduated last spring as the school’s most successful tennis players in Moapa Valley history and they will be missed by the team.

But with the recent realignment, the lay of the land throughout the division will be different. The state champion team, Clark, has moved up into the 4A. Thus there will be an entirely new run for state champion.

Marcus Pasimio of Clark also won the state singles title sharing the honor with his brother. The two have won the last four singles titles.

The Pirate team expects to have some bright points this year, however.

“We have some strong seasoned athletes returning this year in both singles and doubles,” said MVHS head tennis coach Donna Forrester.

Among these are Tyler Peterson and Darren Hardy who are returning for their senior season and their fourth year in the tennis program. They will be leading the team and will be captains for the boy’s team.

Chase Kruse is another returning senior who will be strong when the competition starts, Forrester said.

Returning for the girls are the undefeated team of Lindsey Leavitt and Kinzi Robinson. Leavitt and Robinson will be serving as team captains this year.

The boy’s team has several younger players returning for a second season with strong upcoming talent. A few to keep an eye out for are Chase Hadley, Preston Oakley, and Conner Batty, Forrester said.

“We look forward to a strong showing in our division” said Forrester. “The girls’ team lost several seniors last year, but have a large number of new interested players just learning the sport.”

It will be a teaching, growing year for the tennis program. But the Pirates’ coaches Forrester and Robin Ozaki say that they look forward to instilling a love for a life-long sport in new players.

Tennis 2016 Season Schedule

Aug 31 3:00 PM Chaparral

Sep 06 3:00 PM Virgin Valley

Sep 08 3:00 PM Boulder City

Sep 10 3:00 PM SECTA

Sep 13 3:00 PM Chaparral

Sep 14 3:00 PM Eldorado

Sep 15 3:00 PM Del Sol

Sep 20 3:00 PM Virgin Valley

Sep 21 3:00 PM Del Sol

Sep 22 3:00 PM Boulder City

Sep 26 3:00 PM SECTA

Sep 29-Oct 6 TBA Team Regionals

Oct 7-15 TBA Ind. Regionals

Oct 20-22 TBA State North

Home games in bold

Schedule subject to change without notice