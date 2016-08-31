OBITUARY: Kay Sansinena

Kay Sansinena

Leola Kay Sansinena, age 73, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2016 at her home in Mesquite, Nevada. She was born January 15, 1943 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Leo and Roxie Potter Sneed. On November 11, 1965 she married Mathieu Sansinena in Overton, Nevada.

Kay lived most of her life in Overton. She was content to support her husband running the farm as they raised their two sons. She was very artistic and enjoyed painting, sculpting and handicrafts. She enjoyed traveling and was always up for a weekend of exploring with Mathieu. She loved playing the piano and singing with the Desert Dames Half Notes. She lived her last few years in Mesquite, Nevada.

Kay is survived by her two sons, Tony of Ephrata, WA and Michael (Laura) of Las Vegas, NV; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. The family is grateful for the friendship, support and care provided by Kay’s close friend, Diana McCorkle.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 11 a.m. at the Overton LDS 4th Ward Chapel, 1505 Hinckley Ave., Logandale, NV. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Pioneer Hill Memorial Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to sign an online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.