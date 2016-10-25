OBITUARY: Dennis Pulsipher

Dennis Pulsipher

Dennis K. Pulsipher, age 67, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 22, 2016 while deer hunting in Unit 13, Nevada. He was born September 16, 1949 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Howard Kyle and June Leavitt Pulsipher. On November 11, 1970 he married Rhonda Talbot in St. George, Utah.

He was raised on the Hidden Valley Ranch and was proud of it. He graduated from Moapa Valley High School. He attended college at Dixie State and in Cedar City. He then served a two year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan. After returning home he married his sweetheart Rhonda. They lived in Las Vegas for a while where he started his career in Real Estate. In 1980 he moved his family to Moapa Valley. There he served as Fair Board Chairman, as Bishop of the Moapa ward, on the High Council, and in many other church callings. His greatest calling, that he loved, was serving with the Native American people. His Indian name was “Cochise”.

He was a loving and caring husband. He always put his wife’s needs before his. He was “Cowboy Dad” to his boys and “Hero Dad” to his girls. There was not a grandpa that loved his grandkids more than Dennis. He was just an “Old Cowboy” that loved to rope, hunt, and brag about his family. He was a story teller that could keep the troops entertained for hours, whether they wanted to be or not. His love truly extended to the moon and back. Will he be deeply missed? Without a doubt.

Survivors include his wife Rhonda; two sons and one daughter, Dusty Pulsipher of San Antonio, Texas; Chet Pulsipher and Cami Pulsipher both of Moapa, Nevada; two brothers, Billy (Susie) Pulsipher and Dale (Lonia) Pulsipher both of Moapa, Nevada, and 11 grandchildren. He was preceeded in death by one daugther Shanna Pulsipher; granddaugther Brooke Shirley; two sisters, Sandra Pulsipher and Susan Pulsipher and his parents Howard and June Pulsipher.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 31, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at the Moapa LDS Chapel, 1420 E. Barlow Dr., Moapa, NV. Interment will follow at the Warm Springs Cemetery. A visitation will be held the evening before on Sunday, October 30, 2016 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Mortuary, 5090 N. Moapa Valley Blvd., Logandale, NV.

