OPEN FORUM: We Needed Some Loudness

Editor’s Note: The following op-ed piece did not make it to print in time for the election. But Ms. Ramos asked that it be published this week nevertheless; because, in her words, “It’s still true!” At her request, we gladly do so here.

By ESTHER RAMOS

It’s Trump’s loudness! Didn’t we wish Romney had spent more time and energy and loudness defending us against the Democrat machine?

And it’s a specific individual that Trump referred to as “fat and pig and etc.,” not the rest of us. If the shoe doesn’t fit, stop shining it.

And any women who were allegedly mishandled or fondled or groped, or any of that, who did not instantly report it, or file charges against him; or, at the very least quit returning to that environment; need to just stop it. I don’t believe any of them. Talk is one thing, assault is extremely different. If I were touched or grabbed or groped or kissed, etc., in an office, the fight would be on, and everyone on the floor would know it at once. I’d be loud. Instantly and emphatically. And I wouldn’t go back. Ever! We’d be in court instead.

Voter fraud: It happened to me. At the time, I told the guy who was supervising the vote machines, and tried my best to alert others around me to recheck their selections, as mine had all just been swapped to a straight Democrat ticket. But he made me stop. He said I could be arrested and jailed for vote tampering. He had no idea I’m not afraid to go to jail.

So I’m telling all of you now. There is wide-spread voter fraud, otherwise we would have to assume my voting machine was targeting me. That’s statistically impossible. So be advised.

Taxes: Any tax break you can get on your income, don’t you take it? Have you been duped into paying “income” taxes on capital gains? Don’t you wonder how a maid pays more income taxes than her rich boss? It’s because he doesn’t have a job. He’s got investments. Grow up and read something. Maybe even learn something.

The Republican party: They are broken. They don’t want it said out loud but they are broken. Let’s face it. They, as an organization, are not conservative anymore. When was the last time they truly represented you. They helped to pass new laws then raise our taxes to pay for them, and then make excuses to me about why they had to cave in and concede to the opposition. If I had wanted to compromise, I’d have voted for the Harry Reid minions.

I’m still the person who enjoys knowing that my “party” freed the slaves and organized the N.A.A.C.P. and fought against the theft of American Indians’ lands, and voted against them being herded onto reservations. My party is supposed to be shrinking our governmental oversight, so my tax burden will be smaller.

The truth about our broken system is ugly and uncomfortable, and keeping these problems under wraps is only causing it to fester and cost us more. Doesn’t the 20 trillion dollar debt concern us now? Not to mention the deficit.

They refer to it as “bad paper” to cloud the fact that China holds ownership to our collateral.

I want the mismanagement of my nation’s finances brought out into the light of day, by somebody who has money experience, and is not afraid to call a duck a duck.

I don’t care that he’s loud and our grandmas are shocked by his language. I’m not voting for a husband or a babysitter. We’ve been baby-sat too long already!