Local Organizer Hailed As “Nevada Flu Hero”

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

A Moapa Valley resident was recognized this year by Immunize Nevada forher contributions to furthering public health in her community. Logandale resident Bren McClean was named as a 2016 Nevada Flu Hero in a ceremony that was held last Thursday evening in Las Vegas.

McClean, was one of 6 Nevada residents who were chosen for the honor from over 30 who were nominated. The nominations were limited to those making a difference in raising immunization awareness and helping immunizations become accessible for all Nevada residents.

Betsy VanDeusen, Director of Development for Immunize Nevada explained what the award is all about. “Immunize Nevada is a non-profit organization that forms partnerships with people and companies throughout Nevada to make immunizations accessible for all,” VanDeusen said. “December 4-10 is National Influenza Vaccination Week and in recognition of that week we wanted to recognize some of our partners who are Nevada’s immunization heroes.”

VanDeusen explained that influenza alone kills between 3,000 and 30,000 people every year and the immunizations save lives. Flu heroes are people who raise awareness and work with Immunize Nevada to help as many people as possible become immunized against the flu, she said.

McClean, who is also the Constituent Liaison for Assemblyman James Oscarson, was nominated this year for her work in bringing vaccinations to Moapa Valley. She organized a drive-thru flu shot clinic that was held recently in conjunction with the monthly Three Square Food Bank deliveries. People who came to get food were able to also receive flu shots without ever having to leave their vehicles. The clinic was considered a huge success.

In addition to the drive-thru flu shot clinic, McClean also organized last year’s free flu shot clinic as well as a Back-to-School Health Fair in July. These were also in conjunction with Immunize Nevada. The organization provided free or low cost vaccinations, as well as sports physicals, to over 250 children.

McClean is currently working on organizing a vaccination clinic and health fair for seniors set for sometime next spring.

“We live in a rural area and we want to bring all the resources that we can to the community,” McClean said. “Lots of people can’t go into Vegas or other places because of time issues or transportation problems. It is a lot easier for them to get a ride to OLSHACS than to try to get to Vegas to be immunized. There is no need for people to go without when we can partner with great organizations like Immunize Nevada, Walgreens, and the Southern Nevada Health District, to bring these great resources to them.”

McClean was very surprised, and honored to receive the award.

“I was very surprised to get the award, especially when I heard all the great things the other nominees had done to help promote immunizations,” she said. “As I thought about it, I realized that this award should be a group award, because it is not possible to accomplish what we have accomplished without our community partners making it all possible.”

VanDuesen said that Immunize Nevada is grateful for the work that McClean has done.

“Bren has been an amazing partner,” she said. “She is a strong advocate for the Moapa Valley community and is always reaching out to us when she sees a need. We were really impressed with her organization of the combination flu clinic/food pickup last month. She has been a superstar in connecting the services that are available with the people who need them.”