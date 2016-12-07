No One Asked Me But… (December 7, 2016)

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… A math professor at UNLV indicated on Facebook that if he knew a student was an illegal alien, he would turn their name in to ICE. This has caused a major uproar in the liberal setting of the university.

One must wonder when it became despicable to help enforce the law of the land. Law enforcement officials continually tell us: “If you see something, say something.” It is against the law to harbor a criminal. Under American law, you are required to turn in your own child, brother, father, sister, or mother if you know they have committed a crime. This is not true of all countries, but it is in America. Each person who knows of an illegal who does not report this to ICE is technically violating the law of the land.

Liberal cities and universities of America have declared themselves sanctuaries. What that means is they the are nullifying federal law.

In the early 1860’s, we fought a civil war over this same issue. You might recall the nullifiers were defeated on the battlefield.

I find it interesting that these modern day nullifiers abhor anything that reminds themselves of the nullifiers of yesteryear. The battle flag is not be flown, the name of their heroes are not to be placed on any monument, street or building.

We have a number of local ranchers sitting in prison awaiting trial because the government claims they attempted to nullify federal law. However, we have mayors of major cities who defy the federal government with no penalty whatsoever.

The President of the United States takes an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the land. Under the Constitution, the President of the United States is charged with executing, not evaluating, the law of the land. The present day President believes he and his followers have the right to ignore the laws they do not like. They have, in fact, gone so far as to prosecute those state officials who have attempted to enforce federal immigration laws.

The laws pertaining to immigration are far too numerous to list here. So let us just say it is illegal to enter this county without following the process established by Congress, whatever it is. It has been said that there are some 11 million illegals in America today. While these individuals are from all over the world, most are Mexican citizens. The most dangerous are, however, Middle-Eastern Muslims extremists who come to America as students, never register for school, and then just disappear. The Mexicans may take your job; the Muslim extremist will take your life.

Since most illegal immigrants are hard working people who have come to America to find economic security for their family, there are those who will tell you they are no problem. Let me present one of the problems they create.

The state of Nevada is divided into 17 school districts. Those districts receive funding based on student enrollment. The law indicates that if a student is not a resident of the school district, the district may not collect state funds for them. If a student from California or Arizona crosses the state border to attend a Nevada school, the sending state must pay tuition fees. If a student crosses county lines to go to school, the district he left must pay tuition to the district serving him. In spite of state law, the federal government tells local districts they must enroll the student whether they are in the state legally or not.

I am not opposed to any child going to school; however, if they are not a resident of the school district, someone other than the residents of the State of Nevada should be paying for their education.

If the CCSD draws state funds for students who are not residents, they are engaging in a fraudulent activity. In the state of Ohio, an American citizen who enrolled her child in a school out of her district was fined and put in prison.

Presently the Clark County School District is under a federal mandate to enroll students that are in this county illegally. When CCSD obeys the federal mandate, it is perpetrating a fraud on the State of Nevada.

CCSD has estimated that approximately ten percent of the student population of Clark County School District are in this state illegally. This would be approximately 32,000 students. If you use the district figure for average student support of approximately $8,300 per student, this is a total of $352,000,000 in state funding.

The federal government has indicated that the local district must enroll those illegally in the county; it does not say the state must pay for those students. The Clark County School District should bill the federal government; or better yet, the country of their origin; for the cost of these students.

If the district is correct and there are approximately 32,000 illegal alien students in the district, that means the need for an additional four high schools at a cost to the citizens of Clark County of between $249-400 million dollars. There is a need for five middle schools at a cost of $300-350 million, and 18 additional elementary schools at a cost of somewhere between $360 million to a little over $1 billion.

If the ten percent figure the district claims is true then ten percent (1,800) of the teaching staff is needed due to the influx of illegal aliens in the classrooms. The district tells us that the average teacher costs the district, with benefits and salary is $84,000 a year. This would mean the additional staffing would cost approximately $75,800,000.

Those who champion sanctuary cities indicate that the only law these people have committed is entering the county illegally. They chant: “no harm no foul.” If we can have sanctuaries for those who break the immigrations laws, why not for those whose only crime is home invasions.

The question is: Are we a country of laws or a country where the king decides what the law is and who should be subject to the law? When the head of the FBI decided that Hillary Clinton should not be prosecuted but went on to say: “To be clear, this is not to suggest that in similar circumstances, a person who engaged in this activity would face no consequences”; when something like this has happened, the country has accepted the premise that “the king can do no wrong.”

I believe we fought a war over this issue also.

Thought of the week…Immigration laws are the only laws that are discussed in terms of how to help people who break them.

– Thomas Sowell