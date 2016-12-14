FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: Another one bites the dust

By VERNON ROBISON

It took eight years but it finally happened. Last week, the well-beloved Roos-N-More Zoo was, at last, brought to it’s knees once and for all. The infamous Clark County red tape dispenser snuffed out yet another potential hope for economic growth in the Moapa Valley.

There is no doubt that the zoo’s owners fought a valiant battle over the years. They took it further and fought longer than most entrepeneurs would have ever done. But recognizing the futility of further efforts, they pulled their Use Permit request from the Commission agenda last week and walked quietly away.

Frankly, it was always a long shot. Given the high cost of caring for all those animals, this little zoo at the end of a dusty country road in Moapa was probably never going to pencil as a viable business. But that wasn’t really the point. The original zoo owners Jay and Valerie Holt were not out for high profit margins. Rather they loved their collection of animals and simply wanted to share them with the world.

Their vision has enjoyed wild success while it lasted. Folks have come from far and wide to enjoy these amazing creatures. People loved it! So much so that hundreds of thousands of dollars were contributed by folks throughout the region just to keep the zoo alive.

There was even overwhelming support from Moapa residents. The immediate neighbors of the zoo were its greatest champions. Being rural residents, they had no problem with the sounds, smells and other aspects of animal proximity that might be unwelcome in more urban settings. Likewise they actually enjoyed the occasional influx of visitors to the quiet neighborhood. And the struggling business owners in the area have been ecstatic to have the added commerce in town. It was actually an ideal spot for this little zoo.

Given all of this, quick approval should have been a no-brainer for the County Commission. If the Commissioners were truly representing the community of Moapa, and indeed the broader southern Nevada public, this one would have been an easy slam dunk.

But not so. With their minds so firmly stuck in an urban groove, the Commissioners had no clue what to make of this little zoo. After all, how could the neighbors possibly be so happy about this? Why are they not rising up in arms against it? Where is the urban-style outrage? Where is the mass conflict? Where are the complaints? Where are all the people shouting ‘Not In My Backyard!’? It was undoubtedly puzzling for them that there was no malcontent from the neighbors.

But rather than giving approval and helping the community to succeed, the Commissioners went out looking for the urban malcontent they were missing. They dragged the poor zoo owners through a twisted labyrinth of county code requiring such a litany of herculean tasks that it would send anyone else running away in terror. With all they have been required, you’d think that the Holts wanted to display the white tigers from the Mirage. With the huge amount of money it has cost, you’d think they were transferring the San Diego zoo to Moapa.

But rather than giving up, the Holts somehow found a way to get through the labyrinth and keep going. Indeed, they had very nearly navigated through the building codes, health and safety requirements and were just about to emerge safely on the other side.

Unfortunately, in Clark County you are never done with the red tape. Just when you think you’ve broken through, there is always a new roll of tape loaded into the dispenser. So last week, the focus of the Commissioners suddenly changed to allegations of animal cruelty. There was a long list of new concerns. The zoo doesn’t have the right kind of enclosures. The animals are too cold. The animals are too hot. The animals are getting sick. The animals are dying. The animals don’t have enough water features. There are too many water features on site for an environmentally responsible desert environment. On and on it goes.

Perhaps most ridiculous was that the Commissioners were shocked to their foundations to hear that the zoo is actually charging money for people to see and interact with these animals. Oh the horror! Oh the scandal and the greed! Of course, the need to use the animals to raise money should come as no surprise to anyone. The relentless requirements and conditions imposed by the Commissioners over the past eight years have cost nearly a million dollars thus far; and it’s still not over. Amazingly, most of that money has not been spent on the actual care of the animals. Rather it has been sunk into the endless pit of commercial infrastructure and ADA compliance.

In any case, if the zoo owners are in fact using these animals to raise money, who can blame them at this point? After all, the animals are one of the last assets left on their balance sheet. They’d be crazy if they didn’t charge people to see them! Besides, isn’t that what a zoo actually does, for crying out loud?

Somehow there seems to have been a decision, made long ago in the county, to never allow Roos-N-More to see the light of day. The little zoo has been given the death of a thousand cuts; a brutal bureaucratic procedure that we in the rurals have seen employed too often before. No matter what this zoo did, or how much money it raised and spent, it was never going to be allowed to be open to the public permanently.

Sadly, the greatest loser in all of this is the community of Moapa and its fragile, rural economy. The county’s treatment of Roos-N-More is yet another lost opportunity for economic growth. While urban Las Vegas can perhaps afford to just throw away such opportunities, our small communities cannot.

There isn’t some other business waiting in line that will come in now and replace that little source of commerce to Moapa. Extravagantly throwing away Roos-N-More will set our small economy back years; and the loss will be acutely felt.

Of course all of this is apparently beyond the comprehension of the Commissioners. They have no concept of the plight of the rural economy. It flies right over their heads. Though, it really shouldn’t. All that they needed to know should have been clear in the recommendations given by the folks asked to serve on the Moapa Town Advisory Board. Those were the experts they should have consulted. If Roos-N-More was fine with the folks in Moapa, it should have been fine for the Commissioners too.

Instead, the Commissioners wholly ignored the local input. No doubt, sitting high up on their pedestals at Grand Central Ave., they felt they knew better than the yokels down on the ground along Henrie Road.

For the Commissioners, Roos-N-More was just a trivial item. It’s just a ‘Quick, let’s get this pesky thing done so we can get on with our big city business’ kind of thing. To them, shutting down the zoo was no big deal.

But it was a big deal to Moapa! And there is no better evidence than this sad tale to show the complete inability of urban Clark County to ever truly represent our rural outlying areas.