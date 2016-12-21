Moapa Valley Progress

2016 Moapa Valley Tour Of Lights

This festive wintery holiday display adds a real touch of class, and plenty of light, to the otherwise dark Deer Street neighborhood in Overton.

It is Christmas time again! Once again, members of Progress staff have driven through the local community seeking notable home Christmas light displays to present in our annual Moapa Valley Tour of Lights.

This feature is not really meant to be a contest, though some always seem to see it that way. Rather it as an encouragement for local folks to spend a little family time, get out of the house and drive through the community to enjoy what their neighbors have done to decorate for the holiday.

The few photos that we are able to publish here aren’t meant to be grand prize winners. Rather, they are, ideally, a few of our favorites. In some cases, given the challenges of low light photography, they might just be the photos that turned out the best.

We hope that our readers enjoy their own Tour of Lights as much as we enjoyed ours.

Though the yards aren’t as large, the decorations are just as exciting and beautiful in the Fun N Sun RV Park in downtown Overton.

This home on Red Sage Avenue in the Lake Valley Estates is just twinkling with holiday cheer. And there is plenty more to see around the corner in the same neighborhood.

 

Glittering Christmas trees and festive gifts festoon the yard of this home on Andersen Street right across from Mack Lyon Middle School.

It is a bit off-the-beaten-path, but this holiday light display on Ross Avenue near the airport is worth it.

 

 

This home on Bonelli Avenue in Overton will take a while to take it all in. But take your time, there is plenty more homes on this stretch of road that are showing their holiday cheer.

This home on Liston Ave. in Logandale near the railroad tracks is small, but the brightness of the lights makes up for it.

 

 

 

 

