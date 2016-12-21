2016 Moapa Valley Tour Of Lights

It is Christmas time again! Once again, members of Progress staff have driven through the local community seeking notable home Christmas light displays to present in our annual Moapa Valley Tour of Lights.

This feature is not really meant to be a contest, though some always seem to see it that way. Rather it as an encouragement for local folks to spend a little family time, get out of the house and drive through the community to enjoy what their neighbors have done to decorate for the holiday.

The few photos that we are able to publish here aren’t meant to be grand prize winners. Rather, they are, ideally, a few of our favorites. In some cases, given the challenges of low light photography, they might just be the photos that turned out the best.

We hope that our readers enjoy their own Tour of Lights as much as we enjoyed ours.