BLM Planning Prescribed Burn in Warm Springs

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Residents of the Saltbrush Lane neighborhood in Warm Springs are likely to see a number of prescribed fires in their area in upcoming weeks. Crews from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will be burning large piles of recently cut vegetation located on public land just west of the Saltbrush Lane property owners, along the banks of the Muddy River.

BLM representatives held a public meeting on Tuesday, December 13 in Moapa, to inform the public of their plans for the prescribed burns.

BLM Restoration Project Manager J.J. Smith explained that the burns are part of ongoing habitat restoration efforts taking place on 204 acres along the Muddy River, an area which was formally the Perkins Ranch. During the process, invasive tamarisk was cut down and the remaining stumps treated with herbicide to prevent regrowth of the plant, Smith said.

“The question then became, what do we do with the slash material,” Smith said.

In areas that were easier to access with equipment, the materials were fed into a chipper and hauled away as mulch, Smith explained.

“But there was a lot that was farther back on the property where we couldn’t get equipment to it,” he added. “So we gathered it in large piles to be burned at a later date.”

Of course, given the significant risk of wildfire in the area, BLM managers are extremely cautious about waiting for the appropriate time for such a controlled burn.

“We have a very narrow burn window prescribed when we can do a burn like this,” explained BLM Fire Management Officer Geoff Wallin.

Wallin explained that the BLM procedure is to wait until the cooler temperatures of winter. In addition, the moisture in the area was monitored and had to be just right in order to proceed with the burn. Finally, wind conditions had to be calm with virtually no wind blowing in order to begin the process.

“We are looking for a very specific set of conditions,” Wallin said. “If we don’t have those conditions, it is a no-go.”

In addition, the fire would not be allowed to just burn generally across the property, Wallin said. Fires would be limited to the specific areas immediately surrounding the tamarisk piles.

BLM fire crews would be equipped with a Type 6 fire engine at the scene, a vehicle that is especially equipped for wildland fires, Wallin said. In addition, They would have a pump with fire hose circling the entire perimeter of the burn area, should any of the fire begin to spread into unintended areas, he said.

Much of the fears voiced by the public in attendance dealt with concerns of the fires getting out of control and destroying private property. But the BLM officials assured them that a great deal of precautions would be put in place to keep the fires contained. In addition, extensive contingency planning had taken place involving coordination with other nearby agencies who would be at the ready including the local Volunteer Fire Stations.

Moapa Station #72 Chief Ron Leachman, who was in attendance at the meeting, suggested that the BLM arrange for additional fire engines to be stationed along the perimeter of the property, specifically as it bordered with private property owners.

“At least that would make the neighbors feel safer,” Leachman said.

Wallin agreed that this was something that his crews could do.

Other members of the public asked for advance notification on when the fires would actually be lit. This would give them time to make plans for horses and other animals that might need special consideration for the fires.

“We understand that you have your plans in place, but we want to know in advance so that we can be there on the property and have our own back up plans in place,” said resident Mary Cloud.

Moapa resident Elise McAllister, who is also administrator for Partners in Conservation, said that her organization could be of service in getting the word out, if enough notice was given.

“We would be happy to do a phone tree to the people in the neighborhood to let them know immediately when you will do each burn,” McAllister said.

BLM officials agreed to give adequate advance notice to the neighbors of the area.

The prescribed burns are expected to take place sometime in the next two months. It is scheduled for January or early February of 2017, as long as the conditions are optimal.

The BLM only has until February 14 to complete the burns, JJ Smith explained. After that the migratory bird season begins again and the project would have to be postponed to the next winter season.