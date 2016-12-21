EDITORIAL: Holiday Help Wanted: Someone willing to make a difference!

Over the last few weeks, volunteers from the local Toys For Tots program have been finishing up their annual efforts. These local folks have spent significant work toward their goal that no child in the communities of Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley go without a special present under the tree on Christmas morning.

By and large, Moapa Valley families are blessed with relatively good fortune. An overwhelming majority of local children have strong, loving and supportive families. Most families can afford quality clothes for children to wear and plenty of food to eat. And, at this time of year, most local kids have strong and realistic expectations that Santa Claus will find their home with his bag full of toys.

But this is certainly not true for every local family. Toys For Tots local coordinator, Kathy Hollinger, says that she has witnessed a lot of people in need over the past three years she has served. Each year she sees numerous applications come across her desk during the run-up to Christmas. Many are from good parents who have lost their jobs or are otherwise just down on their luck. They want to provide Christmas presents for their children but the money is just not there to do it.

“There is most definitely a lot of need out there,” said Hollinger. “We see it every year: people who don’t have anywhere else to go.”

Hollinger said that when the program helps these folks, it is such a relief to them, like a burden lifted off their shoulders. “When they finally come to pick up toys for their children I’ve had people crying on my shoulder, or giving me hugs, because they are so appreciative that their children will have a Christmas present this year. It is a wonderful feeling to be able to help them.”

Of course, Hollinger is quick to admit that she is not solely responsible for these positive outcomes. She couldn’t do it without support from the community. The local Toys For Tots effort does get much of its funding from its national foundation. But it also depends heavily upon donations from area residents and organizations who want to help. Those come in the form of monetary support; and also in giving actual new toys to be distributed to the children.

“Both the Moapa Valley and Virgin Valley communities have always been very so generous and have made it easy for us,” Hollinger said.

The program has brought smiles to hundreds of childrens’ faces over the years. This Christmas alone, Toys for Tots expects to help a total of about 500 children in both valleys. About a third of those are from the Moapa Valley alone. Now that is work that is truly making a difference!

Perhaps the best part about the local Toys For Tots effort is that it has been administered by local people. Rather than having coordinators trying to serve our rural communities, hit-and-miss, from an urban Las Vegas perspective, we have had local organizers who understand our communities, know our people well and can better facilitate the process from our home territory. There is tremendous value and efficiency in having a local, on-the-ground organization.

Unfortunately, beginning next year the local Toys for Tots is facing a crossroads. After serving for the past three years as local coordinator, Hollinger is stepping down at year’s end. She has spent the last several months searching for a new local coordinator. But as yet, no replacement has come forward to fill the position.

This could mean a major change in how the program is run, and how effective it is in the future. “If we don’t find someone to do it, any leftover toys that we have in stock for this year; as well as any funds that are left on our area’s account; will be turned over to the administrators in Las Vegas to handle going forward,” Hollinger said.

It would be a shame to lose the local administration of a program that is so important to so many local children and families. While the program would continue to function through requests made by local non-profits, there would be no hometown expert to simplify and facilitate the efforts. No doubt, local children would be the ones to suffer.

This is an opportunity for someone with a little time to spare to make a real and measurable difference in the lives of others. Likely, there are few opportunities for community service more gratifying than this one. There are so many kind and giving people in the Moapa Valley communities. Hopefully this vital position will be filled quickly and capably by one of these many “angels” to the community.

Hollinger said that the position should be filled by February so that adequate training can take place to prepare the new coordinator for the next season. Anyone interested in learning more about this important role can contact Kathy Hollinger at 702-398-3901.