Local Fundraiser Successful In Saving Kids’ Food Program

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Schools do their best to make sure kids are fed breakfast and lunch every day. But once school is out for the week, some local kids often go hungry over the weekend. In an attempt to prevent hunger, the Three Square food bank has been coordinating a backpack program providing needy kids a bag of non-perishable foods to take home each weekend.

Recently, however, the funding for this local backpack program became limited. When Logandale mom, Bren McClean, learned that 15 students from local elementary schools were going to be sent home hungry every weekend due to a shortfall in funding for the backpack program, she knew something had to be done.

McClean, who is also the Constituent Liaison for her father Assemblyman James Oscarson, called Three Square officials to see what could be done about the needy students. She was told that the food bank had already allocated the total amount of backpacks budgeted for the 2015-2016 school year. In order to reach the additional students, with no wait, additional funds would be needed.

McClean realized that this is where she could make a difference. “I firmly believe that when we have kids going hungry in the community, it becomes a community problem,” she said.

After more inquiries, McClean learned that there was a budget shortfall of $1,588.50. McClean went to Assemblyman Oscarson first who pledged enough money for her to get started. McClean then contacted others she knew that might participate, including several local businesses and business owners.

“It was so wonderful,” she said. “I didn’t even have to explain in detail what was happening. I mentioned that we had kids going hungry and immediately people responded asking what they could do to help and pledging as much as they could.”

In the end, every little bit counted. After 8 donors, McClean was able to collect $1,608.85, which was enough to continue funding the program. In fact, it was enough to provide every kid in the program a second backpack over the Christmas holidays to cover the two weeks they would not have access to school food.

Donors included Assemblyman James Oscarson, Judy Metz, Moapa Valley Revitalization Project, Clea Whitney, Moapa Valley Water District, Senator Pete Goicoechea, Susan Fisher and Jeff Sommers.

Making sure kids have adequate food is something McClean is passionate about. “When we have kids going hungry, it affects their schoolwork, their behavior, and their total outlook on life,” she said. “They can’t concentrate on school when they are thinking about the hole in their stomachs or wondering where their next meal will come from.”

Brian Burton, president and CEO of Three Square said, “Bren has shown that great things are possible when community leaders step up and take challenges like hunger head on and do not rest until everyone in need is fed.”

McClean is very touched with the response she has received in donations of money and time to help these programs become a success and make a difference in Moapa Valley.

“Moapa Valley never ceases to amaze me,” McClean said. “No matter what is asked of them, the business members and the community step up and fill the needs that couldn’t be met otherwise.”