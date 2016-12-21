Local Kids Get To Go Christmas Shopping With A Cop

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

There is no better Christmas present than seeing the light and wonder of the season reflected in the eyes of a child. This is what 17 area police officers got to experience on Wednesday, December 14 as they each paired up with a local child in need for this year’s annual Shop-With-A-Cop program. The officers met up with children selected by their schools as being both in need and also high academically achieving students. Then the kids got to ride in a police car to Home Hardware to go Christmas shopping, thanks to generous donations from valley individuals, organizationss, and merchants.

This year a total of 17 kids were able to participate in the program, which was an increase from last year’s 15. To find that many officers to pair with kids, participants came from local Metro, US Park Rangers, NV State Parole and Probation, NV Highway Patrol, and Moapa Tribal Police.

The event was particularly poignant for the Moapa Tribal officer, Officer Dutchover who was paired with a student from the reservation.

“This really is an awesome experience,” Dutchover said. “It is really great to see these kids with a smile on their faces. It helps them realize that every kid matters and that they are special. It’s a privilege to get to do things that make them happy and thankful.”

This year the program was able to supply each kid with a budget of $270. Many officers had their wives alongside to help the kids feel more at ease and to expedite the shopping.

Kids were allowed to choose presents for their loved ones while officers took careful note of the things the kids admired for themselves. After choosing gifts for family, the children were taken to the back room of Home Hardware and treated to a free lunch by McDonalds. Meanwhile the officers purchased not only the gifts the kids had chosen for others, but secretly the ones the kids had admired for themselves.

After the purchases had been made, everyone pitched in. With the help of all officers, wives, a group of America First Credit Union employees, and the MVHS student body officers, the gift wrapping began. Students were taken back to their parents and when all the packages had been wrapped, officers visited each student’s home with a box of wrapped gifts for them and their families.

In addition to the gifts, Home Hardware also donated stockings, candy canes, and other treats, as well as providing all the gift wrap, tags, tape, and space. Lins Marketplace also will provide each family a holiday dinner.

Coordinator and Metro officer Andy Caldwell said that this program’s success is due to the generosity of local donors, for which everyone involved was extremely grateful. This year there were 30 local individuals, businesses, and organizations that made the whole experience possible.

“We’re thankful for the generosity of our community and their willingness to help those in need during the Christmas season,” Caldwell said.

Many kids were so overwhelmed and grateful they picked out presents only for their parents and loved ones, never thinking about themselves. Officer Shanan Kelly said, “It’s humbling sometimes to see how they are more concerned with their mom and dad and siblings than they are for themselves.”

Some shoppers filled their carts quickly, while others agonized over and calculated every choice. Young shopper Audrey knew immediately what she wanted when she got to the store. She dragged her companion officer straight into housewares to shop for her mom.

Home Hardware owner Randy Tobler was also grateful to be part of the day. “This is a lot of fun and a really good thing,” Tobler said. “Our officers in our community are so dedicated. I’ve lived in other parts of the county and you just don’t see this kind of community involvement and caring by local officers in other places. We’re really lucky.”

Local donors to this year’s Shop With A Cop event included North Shore Inn, Ken and Maryann Robison, Berdette Clark, HyRock Excavation, Dr. Larry and Jean Moses, Washington Federal, Scott and Linda Carson, America First Credit Union, Vegas Valley 4 Wheelers, Kyle and Gerilyn Heiselbetz, Robert and Kristen Whiteley, Domingo and Jill Barraza, S. McMahill, Moapa Valley Rotary, Alsum Insurance, Dixie-Leavitt Insurance, James Oscarson, Debra Castelli, Crisci Builders, Cherry Creek Land and Stock Co., Sugar’s, Curtis and Pamela Duvall, Moapa Valley Water District, McKesson Realty, Simplot, Western States Contracting, Legacy Rock, Moapa Valley Mortuary, Lins Marketplace and McDonalds

Donations for this program can be made all year round through the non-profit organization Friends of Las Vegas Metro Police. Those who are interested in becoming part of the program can get more information by contacting Officer Caldwell or another Metro officer by calling the Overton sub-station at 702-397-2669.