Locals Show Heroism In River Rescue

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Two local youth sprang into action in an emergency situation last week, pulling a driver from danger after an auto accident near the Yamashita Bridge.

The accident occurred on Friday evening at around 5:30 pm and involved the driver of a single vehicle. A Nissan sedan, driven by a female resident of Moapa Valley was travelling northbound along Moapa Valley Blvd. As the car approached the curve just south of the Yamashita Bridge, the car did not navigate the curve and went over the embankment and down into the flood channel for reasons unknown.

According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle’s air bag deployed and the driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.

Just after the accident occurred, two local teens arrived on the scene. Daxton Longman and Gage Hanley, both 17 years old, were driving home to Logandale after having dinner in Overton.

As the two boys approached the scene they observed a couple of cars who had already stopped. It was then that they saw the car in the river.

A couple of people had previously stopped and had made their way down into the river channel to try to help. One of those was local FedEx driver Dennis Parsons.

Parsons said that the two teens jumped immediately into action. They quickly found an opening in the thick foliage on the steep bank and made it down to the water. They jumped into the cold, waist deep stream to offer assistance to the driver.

“We really didn’t think about it,” said Daxton Longman in an interview the day after the incident. “We just jumped in and got over to the car and asked the lady if she was okay.”

Immediately determining that the driver was uninjured, the two boys began trying to help her out of the vehicle.

Because of the way that the vehicle was positioned in the channel, the teens were unable to get the driver’s side door open. So they climbed out over the hood of the car and got the passenger side door open.

They then helped the driver exit the vehicle on the passenger side and climb back across the car hood and onto the bank.

By that time, others had responded to the scene. Blake Empey, a volunteer firefighter from Overton Station #74 had arrived on scene. Having been certified in swift water rescue, Empey had brought some equipment with him. He tied the end of a rope off onto Parson’s truck and tossed the other end over the ledge down the embankment. Empey then climbed down and assisted Parsons and a few others who had gathered there, in helping the driver climb up the steep channel bank.

Once they had helped the driver to the top, she was checked by EMTs from Station 74 who had responded to the location. Being uninjured, she declined transport to the hospital.

Once the two boys had climbed out of the channel, they were told they could return home to get out of their wet clothes and get warm.

“It was pretty cold water,” Longman recalled. “But there was a lot of adrenaline flowing so we didn’t really notice it at first. But when we came up out of there it was pretty cold.”

Metropolitan police officer Nathan Bradford, who had also arrived on the scene, said that what the two boys did in that situation was remarkable.

“The wind that night was pretty nasty and it was chilly,” Bradford said. “But those young men didn’t hesitate. It was a real credit to their bravery and their tenacity to do what was right. They just went right to work and didn’t have to be told what to do.”