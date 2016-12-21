MVTAB Approves Residential Development

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley Town Advisory Board (MVTAB) approved a series of zoning requests last month which were connected with a development proposed for a 29 acre site located east of Swapp Drive and north of Willow Avenue. The neighborhood is generally located somewhat north of Cottonwood Avenue and just east of the Union Pacific railroad tracks.

The planned development proposed to create 14 custom home residential lots along the north and east perimeter of the property. These lots would net at about one acre each. They would be accessed by a new interior street which would connect to Swapp Drive on the west and Willow Ave. to the south.

The remaining 13 acres is currently zoned for light manufacturing (M-1 zoning) and would be set aside for a future industrial subdivision.

The zoning request was being made by parcel owner Sava Trendafilov who was being represented before the MVTAB by Landon Christopherson.

Christopherson explained that Trendafilov intended to build his own residence on the northern end of the property near Swapp.

He also intended to construct a metal building on a portion of the M-1 area, for his own light industrial operation. Trendafilov’s company manufactures indoor climbing walls for recreational facilities throughout the United States and Europe, Christopherson said.

“(Trendafilov) will hopefully start construction on his house and the business early next year, sometime in February or March,” Christopherson said.

Meanwhile he would continue on with the process of submitting the final map for the residential subdivision, Christopherson said. Eventually those lots would be sold to buyers intending to build custom homes, he added.

During public comment on this item, neighbors in the area asked questions about the project. One area resident asked about the applicant’s request to waive a number of off-site street improvements and paving requirements in the area.

Christopherson emphasized that the applicant was being required to pave the streets in the project including Willow and the interior street.

MVTAB member Gene Houston clarified that the request was for a waiver of full paving of those rights of way.

“Full paving means from curb to curb,” Houston said. “The full right of way is 58 feet. They will have 32 feet of paving which is not the full width of the right of way, but it is the width of most of the roads that we have out here currently.”

Houston also explained that the waiver of full off-site street improvements in the M-1 area was to meet the non-urban standards of Moapa Valley.

“I don’t necessarily want streetlights, sidewalks and that type of development everywhere around this valley, especially in a residential neighborhood for 14 units,” Houston said.

Houston added that if it were in the middle of downtown Overton or around the high school or along the Moapa Valley Blvd., then full offsites might be appropriate. “But if it is in a small subdivision like this, I would prefer to have non-urban standards,” he said. “That is just my personal opinion.”

Christopherson spoke about the request for a waiving of landscaping on the parcels. He said that this was not to avoid putting in the required landscaping. Rather it would put that requirement on hold until the time when the lots would actually be developed and built out by the potential buyers.

“That waiver is just to allow that to be done in development,” Christopherson said. “So I’d like to suggest that we put a condition that the landscape waiver is in force until such time as the design review is done for further development. That way we are assured that the landscaping goes in.”

Another neighbor asked about how flood control issues would be managed. Christopherson explained that the county would require the applicant to do a full drainage study for the project. “We have to take the flows from the north and take them through the site,” he said.

Concerns were expressed that the drainage ditch running along Willow was overgrown with brush and weeds. Directing flood flows through that ditch would cause water to back up and overflow through the neighborhood to the east of the property, the neighbor stated.

But Houston explained that the developer would be required to cause no new impacts to flooding in the area.

“The water already comes down and hits that ditch as it is now and always has been,” Houston said. “He has to make sure that it follows the same path as it historically has. He has to accept whatever is flowing onto his property and direct it following the same path with no changes.”

Houston made a series of motions to approve all of the requests associated with the project. The motions were approved with unanimous votes of the board.

The item was heard before the Board of County Commissioners on December 7 and was passed with a unanimous vote.