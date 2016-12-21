No One Asked Me But… (December 21, 2016)

By DR. LARRY MOSES

No one asked me but… I need to correct a statement I made in last week’s column. In that column I incorrectly stated that there were high schools within the Clark County School District graduating less than 50% of their seniors. In reality there were a couple of comprehensive high schools that were in the 50’s and some specialty schools that fell below the 50% mark in 2015.

The District’s graduation rate has risen to 74.88% for the class of 2016; this is an increase of 2.81% over 2015. This means a little over 5,900 seniors left CCSD last year without a diploma.

The graduation rate for Moapa Valley High School was 90.7% and while this was a percentage point higher than 2015, Moapa Valley High School slipped from second to third place in graduation rate of comprehensive high schools in the District.

Coronado High School once again was the best with a 92.77% graduation rate followed closely by Green Valley’s 92.07%.

While there were nine other schools who scored in the the 90 to 100 percent range, those schools were specialty schools with hand picked student bodies.

There was one exception to this rule; Sandy Valley, a small rural school southwest of Las Vegas, again graduated 100% of their 21 seniors.

Sandy Valley is a great example of what a community can do when they are allowed to function independently within the behemoth that is the Clark County School District. Years ago the CCSD required the students in Sandy Valley to board a bus to come to a city high school. At that time as many as 80% of the students dropped out before graduation. Under the leadership of Judge Dawn Havlin, they established the first charter school in Clark County. After successfully establishing the fact that a community high school could function and students would graduate they turned the school over to CCSD but continued to have a great deal of independence within the system. They are a great example of what local autonomy can accomplish in education.

No one asked me but… During the first 70 years of existence, Moapa Valley High School operated as an independent community high school. Mr. Grant Bowler was a legendary figure who ran the high school for 47 years. He was the principal well before there was a Clark County School District and for many years after the consolidation in the early 1950’s.

While the central administration was forming, Mr. Bowler ran Moapa Valley with little or no interference from them. Under his leadership, educational programs grew academically strong. Students were schooled in the fine arts. The school became an athletic powerhouse. Traditions of excellence were established based on local control of the school. The school and community merged as one with the school at the center.

Mr. Bowler was followed by one of the ablest administrators I had the pleasure of working with, Dr. Gary Cameron who continued the concept of a community based locally controlled school.

I was fortunate enough to be the third principal and from this base, I continued functioning in the same manner with a minimum of interference and a great deal of support, when asked for, from central district departments.

In 1995, Red Book Magazine designated Moapa Valley High School as one of the best 102 high schools in the United States and one of the best 2 high schools in the state of Nevada.

During the seven years I had the privilege of serving this community centered school, we won 17 state athletic championships, had a highly competitive forensic team, a drama program that rivaled any in the state, and over a third of our students were involved in the music programs. We had vocational programs in auto repair and painting, drafting, construction trades, welding, and maintained the only high school farm in the state of Nevada. While this was being accomplished, the central office’s administration philosophy toward Moapa Valley High School was one of benign neglect.

In 1997, a principal was selected by the district, with little or no input from the community, and given the instructions to bring Moapa Valley High School into line with the administrative policies and regulations of CCSD. This was the pattern for the next eight years. Three principals were assigned, none of which chose to live in and become a part of the community. Programs disappeared and the community was no longer welcomed into the schools. What had once been an integral part of the community became a possession of Central CCSD.

The community now had to pay to use the facility. The Rotary Club was told they would have to pay to hold a scholarship fund raising dinner and dance. This traditional fund-raiser was canceled and never reinstated. Our local Fine Arts Council, Boy Scouts, and other community organizations had to pay to use the school facilities. Other community oriented activities were forced off the school grounds. The school began to distance itself from the community. The school slipped from excellence to mediocrity as it became more like “a run of the mill” bureaucratic-dominated agency of CCSD.

Fortunately for the school, after these rather disastrous policies the community was blessed with the appointment of Principal Grant Hanevold who was raised in a small mid-western town and, therefore, understood the dynamics of school and community. Through the empowerment model, he returned the school to the community. He moved to the community, his daughters graduated from the high school, and though Grant has moved on, his son is still a Moapa Valley Pirate. The reunion with the community led MVHS back to excellence as it became a five star community based high school.

Principal Rod Adams in conjunction with an excellent teaching staff, turned Mack Lyon Middle School into a five star school. Rod was appointed to replace Grant Hanevold. Under his leadership and the efforts of a great high school staff, the graduation rate of the class of 2016 was 90.7%.

In spite of all this nonsense of reorganization the present leadership and staff members will continue to keep all of our schools among the best in the district. It is important for the community that we continue to support our schools in all their endeavors. Our two elementary schools are three star schools, our middle school is a five star school, and MVHS is presently a four star school. With the help of the parents, community members, students and staff, and administration we can maintain our fine schools.

Thought of the week…“Its hard to be a diamond in a rhinestone world.”

-Dolly Parton