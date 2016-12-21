OPEN FORUM: Wisdom the GOP Ignores at Its Peril

By ESTHER RAMOS

What a scam. So you, the teacher, send little Johnny, the student, home on the bus after a so-so day at school, with a backpack full of unanswered questions so he can figure it out on his own. What I’m pushed to ask is this: Why do we need you? Why don’t we just give him the text books and a list of outsourced information he can look into for additional input if necessary and bring him back at the end of the semester for a test?

Instead of him having to stay up late to do assignments, he could use his daytime hours doing this, and sleep at night. You, the teacher, instead of grading homework all night, could sleep as well. Not possible?

Studies have shown that one of the causes for poor day time class participation is mental fatigue. They’re up too late at night, leading to lowered hours of REM sleep, and post REM sleep, that causes lowered levels of serotonin and dopamine, which leads to slower mental function, that gives them less ability to perform at optimum levels, and this all results in degraded memory processes, so they are not getting what you, the teacher are selling, so you feel they need more after-hours-work, when what they really need is rest. And so do you, don’t you?

Have I talked in a full circle yet? You know, of course, the longest possible distance between any 2 points in space is a true circle. Never mind.

The best teacher I ever had in all the nine schools I went to, was the 7th grade homeroom teacher. The first day of the school year, he handed out a single sheet of paper to each of us. It was the 7th grade final exam. It included some of each of our subjects except “band”. We spent the next nine months learning how to pass that test. No homework.

Oddly, even the less studious among us did well. He spent our days with us making learning necessary and interesting and fun. He even brought in a small live alligator one day for biology, along with an alligator egg, and alligator steaks. Delicious! Did I mention NO HOMEWORK?

We were taught. We were rested. We could think straight. I’d bet even little Johnny still remembers what he learned in that 7th grade class.