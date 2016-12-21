Taking A Ride On The Christmas Express

By STEPHANIE BUNKER

Moapa Valley Progress

Christmas magic lives in the hearts of the workers at Western Elite. The major waste management company that provides drop boxes for demolition and construction waste holds an appreciation event for their customers each year at the company’s ranch located along US Highway 93 between Coyote Springs and Alamo. The festivities have brought joy and tradition to families throughout the region.

The holiday event is based around the concept of a Christmas Express Train heading to the North Pole. The William’s family who own Western Elite began the Christmas Express as a family tradition seven years ago.

“It started off as a family project with the Williams family and after a year or two the Western Elite Ranch took on the project along with the Williams family,” said Scott Seastrand, Western Elite Vice President. “It has grown every year, and 8,000 people will have participated in it during the 5 nights.”

Seastrand said it takes 100 people on staff to make a huge event like this happen. Many of the workers are volunteers but some are paid. “We have some participants in critical spots and we have to have them be there,” he explained.

Guests come to the Christmas Express experience by invitation only. And they are required to give an RSVP so that the Western Elite Ranch can plan how many will be attending.

The event is held during the first two weekends in December. This year another night was added on Thursday, December 8 which was dedicated to military families.

“We wanted to show our support for our troops,” said Seastrand. “Especially to those families with military members deployed during this season.”

Visitors flock towards the train station to get their tickets for the train. The train station building is actually the original train station that was located in Moapa. The company transported and refurbished it at the Western Elite Ranch.

After passengers receive their tickets they wind through the station rooms viewing the nativity, Santa’s workshop. There is even a place for children to write their Christmas list for Santa.

After a snack of popcorn and the big movie screen playing The Polar Express, passengers enter the train car. The antique car has axels mounted on it and is pulled by a semi truck.

The Christmas Express train mimics the train in the movie The Polar Express; complete with a homeless man on top of the train with a fire and a boy in red pajamas running through the car waving his ticket.

The passengers proceed to the North Pole with a few stops along the way to see ice skaters, silly dancing elves, and a visit from Santa Claus.

Santa joins the families inside of the train car only after Christmas carols are sung by everyone in the car. He spends about 10 minutes with the crowd handing out goodie bags, dancing, laughing, and playing with the children. When the train reaches the North Pole, he exits and heads off into the wintery forest.

The next and final stop brings the true spirit of Christmas with a live nativity. The rowdy train car becomes silent as they view the baby Jesus with Mary and Joseph, Wise Men, shepherd’s, and a real camel and donkey.

The Christmas Express experience doesn’t end after the train ride. Western Elite provides a chili and corn bread dinner to their guests including as much hot chocolate as they can drink. There are horse drawn carriages and tractor hay rides that wind around the ranch where the passengers view the horses, cows, pigs, and goats that call the ranch home. They have a basketball court where a miniature tractor pulls barrel cars around for children. The area is festive with a giant Christmas tree and areas for families to take pictures. There are also large fires pits for the guests to warm themselves and visit with friends. To top it off there is The Grinch, a snowman, and a reindeer wandering around the premises spreading Christmas cheer.

“It is worth putting on the event when we see the joy it brings to all of the families,” Seastrand said. “It brings a spirit of love and peace and we want people to enjoy themselves.”