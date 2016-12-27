OBITUARY: Owen Leavitt

Owen Leavitt

Owen Douglas Leavitt, age 81, passed away, Thursday, December 22, 2016 peacefully at his home in Mesquite, Nevada. He was born February 7,1935 in Mesquite, NV to Joseph Josiah and Cora Melvina Knight Leavitt. On August 3, 1957, he married Gloria Bowers in American Fork, Utah. On February 29, 1964, they were sealed in the St. George LDS Temple.

Owen was born and lived on the same property his whole life in Mesquite, NV. He graduated from Virgin Valley High School in 1953, where he played basketball. As Owen began his family, he worked hard as a mechanic at Hughes Garage and later for Ron Lewis Construction. He served many people all over the Southern Nevada area repairing tractors and farm equipment. Owen loved his wife Gloria, and they would go everywhere together, when you saw one of them, you would see them both. They loved to travel and visit farm shows and would always attend every one of their kids and grandchildren’s ball games. Owen was an avid reader, and would read the newspaper front to back. He will be remembered as a wonderful father, husband, grandfather, and friend.

Survivors include two sons and two daughters: Julie (Ron) Ellett of Ivins, UT, Steven (Shannon) of Mesquite, NV, Scott (Ellen) of Las Vegas, NV and Jalinah (John) Dorsett of Phoenix, AZ; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; and his siblings: Nelda, Victor Kay, and LouGene. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria; his parents; and siblings: LaRose, Wanda, Marva Nayola, Ina Ann, Carlos Joseph (Jay), Ren Lavor, and Glen Lavon.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mesquite 6th Ward Whipple Chapel. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2016 from 6 – 8 p.m. and again Wednesday morning from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Mesquite City Cemetery.

