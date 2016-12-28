Local Group Performs Handel’s Messiah

By ABIGAIL SNOW

Moapa Valley Progress

The annual Handel’s Messiah performance was held on Sunday Dec. 18 at the Old Logandale School. This long-standing Moapa Valley tradition was performed by musicians of the Zephyr Singers and Orchestra as well as other special guests. Many performers, as well as audience members, came from areas in the surrounding regions including Virgin Valley, Las Vegas and Southern Utah.

The Messiah is an oratorio written in 1741 by George Frideric Handel. The first ever performance was that same year in Ireland. It has become a favorite during the Christmas season throughout the world.

The piece has also had a long tradition of Christmas-time performance in Moapa Valley as well.

“The Messiah first began in Moapa Valley almost 75 years ago,” explained Director Gaye Nelson of Logandale. “My Mother, Connie Whitney, has always been the pianist. She first learned how to play the Messiah in high school with the choral teacher, Ruel Smith. It has been performed nearly every year since then.”

Recounting the local history, Nelson explained that Ruel encountered health problems and his ability to conduct was cut short. His brother Val Smith, who was the science and band teacher at Moapa Valley schools then took over the baton and conducted it for many years.

Nelson began conducting the piece about ten years ago when Val Smith moved away. She began implementing the orchestra with the performance since she has taken over.

During the performance, Bruce Whitney sang bass along with the choir, as well as two solo numbers, “For Behold! Darkness Shall Cover The Earth” and “The People That Walked In Darkness”. He also helped with the sound and lighting for the production. He has been involved in the Messiah in various areas for about 44 years.

“I began singing some Messiah songs with the high school chorus, and then in college choir groups,” said Whitney. “I had learned 5 or 6 songs at that time since we didn’t do the entire score.”

In the early 1980’s, under the direction of Val Smith with Connie accompanying, Bruce Whitney explained that he started practicing in September and did a Christmas concert of most of the score including several portions from the Easter section.

This year’s performance began with the orchestra playing the ‘Overture’ followed by various chorus and solo pieces that included orchestra accompaniment continuously. The finale was the ‘Hallelujah’ chorus in which the audience stood according to time-honored tradition.

Performers came to participate from throughout the region. Katie Lein, who is originally from Moapa Valley but currently lives in Las Vegas, came to join and perform on cello. Lein has played cello for over 30 years and is a middle school orchestra teacher in Las Vegas.

“I was told they were in need of some more cellos for this performance,” said Lein. “I have played the Messiah up here many times in the past but have taken a break the last few years. I am excited to be back here again playing in my hometown.”

Lein said she was somewhat unfamiliar with many of the new additions that have been added to the local performance in recent years. But she said that she had been under Nelson’s direction for many years in past productions.

“So I am familiar with her style,” she said.

Whitney mentioned community support was good, but expressed it would be great if more people could be involved.

“We have so many great musicians in the valley and it would be great if more would participate,” said Whitney.