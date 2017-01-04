A Fresh Look At New Years Resolutions

By CATHERINE ELLERTON

Moapa Valley Progress

According to Wikipedia, New Year Resolutions are a tradition in both the western and eastern hemispheres in which a person makes a promise to do an act of self-improvement or to do something slightly nice for other people. Then why do so many people say they break them immediately? They seem to have a negative impact.

Unfortunately, this writer falls into that category. Therefore, when I recently interviewed Western Singer/Songwriter Mary Kaye, I was inspired by her theory of turning a resolution into a Bucket List of simple life choices for the New Year. Much more positive – right?

As I stretched and struggled my way through the Warrior Pose and the Tree Pose, I asked Kelly Bledsoe, a certified yoga instructor and licensed massage therapist what her ‘Bucket List’ would be for the New Year. Without hesitation she said that she “hopes to convince folks that Yoga is not just for those who are already fit and flexible but is a great tool for getting that way.”

In her studio at 263 So. Moapa Valley Blvd. in Overton you will find all ages and levels of participants with varying degrees of yoga knowledge, and hear laughter as the students work their way through Beginner and Gentle Yoga Classes or Chair, Mixed Levels or Yin Classes.

Perhaps you want a ‘regular’ physical workout using all types of exercise machines but you are not sure what to do. Then you might want to start in the exercise program taught at Fit Physical Therapy at 475 N. Moapa Valley Blvd. in Overton.

Penny Blair, an American Council on Exercise (A.C.E.) certified personal trainer and group fitness instructor for the local Cooperative Extension Office, states that her “Bucket List” would be to “help people to realize their best health and physical fitness.”

Blair works in collaboration with Physical Therapist, Doug Giles.

I talked with Ken Yardley, a snowbird from Utah, concerning his “Bucket List.” He stated that he plans to continue to exercise to strengthen his heart and to lose weight. He likes the fact that there is a personal trainer available at the Fit Physical Therapy studio.

Vilas Moffatt, a veteran who lives in Overton, stated that he has had two knee replacements and one shoulder replacement; therefore, he has an incentive to come to an exercise class to keep his strength up and to keep “old age motivated.”

Those who like to dance might try the Zumba class also taught by Blair at the Cooperative Extension Office in Logandale.

Still not sure an exercise program is right for you? You might try Doug Giles’ ‘Bucket List.’ “Do what makes you feel good; eating well and routine exercise – incorporated into daily life; for instance, doing mini-squats when brushing your teeth!”

Another Gym in town is Rick’s Main Street Gym at 145 So. Moapa Valley Blvd. #1. This is a free-weight gym that is open to the public. Membership and daily passes are available. Gym owner and operator Rick Postma can set up a weight program for the adventurous. He likes to help the beginner to get the feel of lifting. Their ‘Bucket List’ is to “expand the gym so that the community’s needs can be met.”

The Overton Senior Center has an Activity Schedule that includes an exercise program and Yoga. For the musically inclined, Line Dancing is available. Members and Associate Members are welcomed to take part in these programs. The ‘Bucket List’ for 2017 includes “bringing in musicians so that the Musical Jam Sessions could continue.”

Perhaps what we need is a little ‘soul food/exercise.’ This Christmas Season has been a wonderful time of year to do just that.

I took a moment to talk with several musicians at the different concerts in town to find out what music did for them and what they hoped to accomplish with their gift in the New Year.

Gaye Nelson, the conductor of the Zephyr Singers and Orchestra, a musician with the So. Nevada Symphonic Orchestra, a member of the Nelson Family Band and a private teacher, stated that “music enriches her soul.”

“It speaks to me and is a way of communicating with others, expressing ones innermost thoughts and feelings,” she said. Nelson’s ‘Bucket List’ is “to keep sharing the gift of music with and to provide a venue for the community – making us all better people, training the brain and refining the soul.”

Kim Delgadillo, a member of the Zephyr Orchestra and the MVHS band, orchestra and guitar teacher, believes that “music helps us connect with our ancestors (i.e. Mozart and Handel) and gives us continuation.”

“ Music opens our hearts to the Holy Spirit,” she added.

Delgadillo’s ‘Bucket List’ would be to “not hurry when teaching.

“So the experience is greater for the student – to realize that magical moment when it all comes together,” she said.

The music, orchestra, guitar and choir teacher at Mack Lyon Middle School, Walter White, stated that he “enjoyed teaching because he likes bringing that sense of enjoyment, fulfillment and edification to the students’ souls.”

White’s ‘Bucket List’ is to “make music such a part of his life that it inspires others. Besides, it is more fun than he deserves to have!”

Whether you decide to try or not to try Yoga or Physical Exercise or let music take hold of your souls, have a Very Happy, Healthy and Prosperous New Year.