A Look Ahead In Mesquite

By ABIGAIL SNOW

Moapa Valley Progress

Starting into a new year, many notable events are planned in Mesquite over the next couple months; events which may interest residents of the Moapa Valley.

January is a busy month for the Casablanca resort in Mesquite. To start off, the popular Mesquite Motor Mania, a classic car show event, is set to run Jan 13-15.

“This is the 9th year of this event, and we had over 830 cars participate in the show last year,” explained Mesquite Gaming Corporate Sales Manager, Christian Adderson. “We anticipate we will have more cars for spectators to come and look at. The event is free to the public and fun for all ages.”

The car show is open to all makes and models of classic cars. It will include the Roaring Engines Competition, Slow Drags and a Burn Out Competition. Over the course of the show, 260 awards will be handed out, and $15,000 in cash and prizes. A full schedule of events can be found at www.mesquitecarshows.com.

Another annual favorite hosted by the Casablanca is the Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival. This event will take place January 20-22.

“This will be the 6th year of this event and we are scheduled to have 35 hot air balloons participate in the festival this year, “said Adderson.

The festival has been expanded to three days this year. The festival is free to the public and open to all ages. There will be morning launches from the Oasis Resort Parking Lot on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 am. In addition, the festival features a Balloon Night Glow at the CasaBlanca south parking lot on Friday and Saturday nights starting at 6 pm. In addition to major resort events, the month of January offers informational, educational and artistic opportunities for area residents.

The Mesa View Regional Hospital will have guest speaker, Dr. Enrique Alfaro present “Don’t let Resolutions Stress Your Health” on Thursday, January 5. This informational seminar will be held from 5:00 – 6:30 pm in the hospital lobby. For more information contact Doris Baeza at 702-345-4363.

Also in January, Stevens-Henager College will holding free GED classes. These are offered on January 11 and 25 from 11:00 AM to 02:30 PM at the Mesquite Library. Contact 702-346-5224, or visit www.lvccld.org.

The Virgin Valley Artists Association (VVAA) holds monthly themed art competitions at the Mesquite Fine Arts Center. These are open to all artists residing in the United States that are 18 years of age or older. Artwork entries of all mediums are displayed in the Mesquite Fine Arts Center and judged by a professional artist. The awards are presented during an open house held the third Thursday of each month.

“Anyone is invited to compete in our competitions, both members of VVAA and the public,” said VVAA President Katherine Cole. “The artists are to apply the theme of the month to their entry.”

This month, the theme is “Night Vision.” In February- 3D art and photography; March- ‘Art Walk.’ More information can be found at www.mesquitefineartscenter.com.

Finally, the Southern Nevada Symphony Orchestra is in its third season and will perform its second concert of the season on February 18 in the CasaBlanca Showroom. More information available at www.snsymphony.com.