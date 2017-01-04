Gold Butte Declared a National Monument: Local Leaders Express Frustration Over President’s Unilateral Action

By VERNON ROBISON

Stepping over the long-held objections of stakeholders in the rural communities of northeastern Clark County, President Barack Obama invoked the Antiquities Act last week and declared a huge swath of southeastern Nevada as the Gold Butte National Monument.

On Wednesday, December 28, while on a holiday vacation in Hawaii, Obama signed a proclamation establishing the new monument. The action ended more than a decade of political wrangling over whether additional federal designations should be imposed on the Gold Butte landscape.

The declaration placed nearly 300,000 acres into the monument which will remain under the responsibility of the Bureau of Land Management. Management of the Gold Butte region has been under the BLM, as an Area of Critical Environmental Concern (ACEC), since 1998.

The monument includes the vast desert area between the Lake Mead National Recreation Area to the west and the Grand Canyon-Parashant National Monument to the east.

The proclamation came as no surprise to local stakeholders, who have long been fighting against added federal restrictions on Gold Butte. Earlier this year, Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid had publicly pledged that the designation would be made before the end of this year when Reid will retire and Obama will reach the end of his second term.

In a statement last week, Reid thanked Obama for his courage in taking the action. “I could not be more grateful to him and his team for working with me to make this happen,” Reid said of the president.

LOCAL OBJECTIONS

Bunkerville Town Advisory Board (BTAB) member Duane Magoon reiterated that the action had been widely expected by rural residents. But it was far from what the locals wanted, he said.

“This is just another example of the ruling by fiat that this president has been doing all along,” Magoon said. “This is the same nonsense that won Donald Trump the election. When (Trump) said that he was going to go to Washington and drain the swamp, this kind of thing is exactly what he was talking about.”

Local residents fear that traditional access to the land will become restricted with added federal designations. They are also concerned that management decisions will be made by distant officials in Washington who have little understanding of the landscape and its needs; all while bypassing input from local people who know, use and value the land most.

Advocates of the president’s action point to language in last week’s proclamation that keeps the door open to current access, including all existing roads for motorized vehicle use. They insist that traditional uses will not change with the proclamation.

But local leaders are skeptical. They have heard those kinds of assurances before.

“I suppose if it really happens it will be good,” said BTAB member Brian Haviland. “But that is the question. In the end the BLM will tell us what it is they will do. Things may stay the same right now, but twenty years down the road, will it really stay that way, or not?”

Haviland recalled a time in the early 2000s when BLM officials came to the communities making an announcement that they would unilaterally be closing many of the roads in the region. At that time, local residents fought a fierce battle for the opportunity to be involved in a road designation process and to preserve access to their treasured areas, Haviland said.

“We gained a seat at the table and have been able to keep most of the area open,” Haviland said. “But the fight is never over. They have still continued to chip away at it, taking away just a little piece at a time. And this designation just strengthens their hand.”

UNCERTAINTY OVER LOCAL INPUT ON MANAGEMENT

Local stakeholders also fear that the new designation, done entirely without input from the locals, may cut out local involvement in the management planning process. The proclamation document does provide for the establishment of an “advisory committee” to provide input “regarding the land use plan and management of the monument.” It also specifically tasks the BLM with gathering “maximum public involvement” in the development of a management plan which would include “consultation with State, tribal and local governments.”

In theory that is all well and good, Haviland said. But in practice, he believes that the language as far too vague.

“We are not sure what all that means yet, and what it will mean to us on the ground here,” he said of the proclamation. “It is all pretty broad. What is this advisory committee? Who is on it? Will it have any real power at all to make decisions or to guide policy?”

Partners in Conservation chairman Lindsey Dalley, of Overton, was critical of the very idea of a newly-created advisory board being established by the BLM to advise on management planning. After all, an advisory board, instituted after the monument has already been unilaterally imposed by the president without public input, is not equivalent to true public involvement throughout the process, he said.

“The fact is, the structure was already in place for gaining public involvement,” Dalley said. “It should have gone through the state and local government channels – from the governor’s office, through the county government and down to the local community level. That is how the power structure should flow.

That is how true locally-based conservation happens. If that model were used, there would be no need to contrive some random advisory board to make a show that you have involved the public in what you are doing.”

NATIONAL MANDATE RAISES LOCAL PROBLEMS

That lack of real community understanding in making the designation will likely exacerbate a number of problems that already exist at Gold Butte, local leaders say. They point out that a new national monument may draw more visitation to the area. But there has been no provision made for the infrastructure and services needed to keep up with that added visitation.

“One thing they keep telling us is that this will bring more people to the area,” Haviland said. “But where are these people going to go? There is no infrastructure out there. The roads aren’t being kept up very well and there are real dangers for people who don’t really know the territory. Who is going to go help folks that get stranded out there? Where are the resources for that?”

Currently the only emergency medical response to Gold Butte comes from the small volunteer fire department in Bunkerville, Haviland points out.

“There is no mention in all of this about what is going to be done for emergency response out there,” Haviland said. “Right now that has to be handled by a small, already overtaxed, volunteer fire department. Are there any plans or funding for something more than that? Or is it just going to add more workload to our local volunteers?”

NOT REAL CONSERVATION

The local leaders agreed that the monument designation alone, without any additional resources, would have little real conservation value on the ground at Gold Butte.

“It is just laughable what they have done with this thing!” Magoon said. “The federal government hasn’t even been able to take care of the lands out there that it has to manage, much less take on any more. The president’s fiat doesn’t bring any funding to the table. So, from a conservation standpoint, it really doesn’t change a thing. That anyone would think that this declaration is going to make things any better out there is just laughable!”

Dalley agreed. “What this really amounts to is another unfunded mandate on the shoulders of the BLM,” he said. “What will happen is, it will take away from the few legitimate conservation programs that actually are working out there. It will dilute those efforts.”

Dalley said that the president’s action was proof, once again, that the environmental movement is not really about real ground-level conservation. Rather it is about high level politics, he said.

“It is doing nothing to address the people’s problem of preserving the resources on the ground,” Dalley said. “Instead it is all about wine and cheese parties and fundraising. If anything, this action shows that Barack Obama is the wine and cheese president.”

“Meanwhile people on the ground, that could do the most good from a conservation standpoint, have been pleading to lift the federal burden and let them go to work in doing meaningful, locally-based conservation,” Dalley added. “Those people, the local folks who know the problems and how to solve them, are the ones being cut out of the process here.”

NEXT STEPS?

Dalley admitted that it was early yet to develop a full response strategy to last week’s declaration. But he stated that an obvious next step would be to join a delegation and engage with the incoming Trump administration to work on rescinding the order.

“What has been done is an overreach of the Antiquities Act,” Dalley said. “There has been no local involvement in it. None at all. I think at the very least, we have to work with the new administration to bring some sort of local concurrence on these designations.”

These sentiments seemed in accord with comments made last week by congressional leaders in Utah. Along with the establishment of Gold Butte in Nevada, Obama had also designated the Bears Ears National Monument, comprising 1.35 million acres in southeastern Utah. This action was also done Wednesday over the strong objections of Utah’s congressional delegation, state and local elected officials and neighboring residents.

Utah Rep. Rob Bishop pledged to take his case all the way to Donald Trump himself. He was determined to ask the incoming president to consider doing what no predecessor in the White House has ever done before: undo a national monument designation.

“Any monument designation that lacks local support, is excessive, or violates the terms of the Antiquities Act will be scrutinized and is easier to abolish,” Bishop said in a news release.

STATE LEADERS’ RESPONSES

In Nevada, Republican officials expressed disappointment in the president’s actions but stopped short of calling on Trump for a reversal of the order.

“By locking up more than a quarter million acres of southeastern Nevada, this Administration is sending an unmistakable message to rural Nevadans: ‘You have no voice. And there’s nothing you can do about it.’” said Congressman Cresent Hardy of Mesquite, whose district includes the Gold Butte area. “After a change election that saw the forgotten people of America’s heartland soundly reject governance by executive fiat, it is frustrating to see the outgoing Administration abuse the Antiquities Act as it clings to power in its waning days.”

Hardy, who was defeated in November in his campaign for re-election, pledged to work as a citizen on an “aggressive slate of legislative reforms that will empower western communities to serve as effective stewards of the public lands they call home.”

Nevada Senator Dean Heller said that he was “terribly disappointed” at the president’s action. “For years, I have urged for all new land designations, especially ones in Nevada, to be considered in an open and public Congressional process,” Heller said in a statement. “In the future, I will continue to fight for an open process utilizing Congressional support to designate new national monuments.”

In a statement last week, Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval noted that Nevada has more public land managed by the federal government than any other state in the lower 48. He emphasized that any new designation of land should be subject to a thorough public process.

“The use of the Antiquities Act in designating Gold Butte as a national monument bypassed Congress and the public,” Sandoval said. “I believe our Congressional delegation should have had a primary role in working to build consensus as has been accomplished successfully in the past.”

GOLD BUTTE BACKGROUND

Placing an added federal designation on Gold Butte has been high on Senator Reid’s agenda for many years. Since 2008, Reid and other Democratic representatives in Congress have submitted numerous bills to designate Gold Butte as a National Conservation Area. Each of these bills were vigorously opposed by residents of neighboring communities and by Republican members of the Congressional delegation. None were passed.

Thus unable to procure passage through Congress, Reid turned to the president for action.

The Antiquities Act, passed by Congress in 1906, gives the President authority by proclamation, to create national monuments to protect significant natural, cultural or scientific features. Since passage 16 presidents have designated 152 national monuments using this authority.

Last week’s action marked the second time that Reid’s influence has brought about a monument declaration in Nevada over the objections of rural constituents. In July of 2015, through urging from Reid, the president established Basin and Range National Monument on 704,000 acres in Lincoln county. The action enraged residents and elected officials alike in Lincoln County.

Obama has been one of the most prolific wielders of the Antiquities Act. So far he has invoked it at least 26 times. His designations include 12 landscape-level monuments, covering nearly 4 million acres, located mostly in the desert southwest.

