LETTER: Blessed To Live In Moapa Valley

I am one of many snow birds that call Overton home for the winter and over the past 10 years or so have enjoyed the friendliness of the residents.

This was again confirmed on November 22nd when a fall from my bike in front of True Value produced many that helped. I was pretty sure my leg was broken due to the pain I was feeling.

A lady that was leaving the store and parked on the driveway, called the ambulance right away. It was then that out of nowhere two young men, Dan Mortenson and Dave Huey, appeared. They asked where I was hurt and then Dave brought his backpack and placed it under my head that was in the gutter filled with water.

After asking about someone to notify, Dan called my husband. Dave then kneeled beside me and talked to me, asking who I was and general conversation trying to keep my mind from the pain. Once the ambulance arrived and the EMT’s were trying to splint my leg, again causing a high level of pain, this same young man gripped my hand and told me to squeeze as tightly as I could until my fingers hurt and to try to think about the pain in my fingers and not the pain in my leg. He continued to talk to me and hold my hand until I was loaded into the ambulance.

I truly believe these young men were angels sent to take care of me and thank you doesn’t seem enough for how much they helped and how grateful I was. Dave even called my husband a couple of times to check on how I was doing.

I am back at home now after a week in the hospital and 2 weeks in rehab learning how to function. The leg was broken and now has two metal rods holding it together so cannot put any weight on it for a while.

So many of our friends have also been helping us through this whole ordeal with first building a ramp on our 5th wheel to lots of food, visits, and phone calls.

We are so blessed. It this had to happen I cannot think of any place any better to recuperate.

God bless all of you.

Dorothy Taylor,

Robbins Nest, Overton