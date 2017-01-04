LETTER: Reid Has Forgotten That He Represents Us

When we moved here in 1991, we were so impressed when Senators Richard Bryant and Harry Reid met in our back room at Sugar’s with local leaders.

We were told they were discussing local and state issues. A few years later, Ace Robison invited me to be on the 20/20 Focus Committee, and I began to learn the issues of the area, Clark County, and the State.

I have always prided myself in looking and voting for what the people of the Northeast area want and need. All the time, reminding myself that personally I have but one vote; and in these positions I am representing the majority.

Soon after I began, Gold Butte and other public lands became an issue. Now over 20 years later, Senator Reid forgets that he represents us, and not himself. He has pushed for this for years, and could not get the support from Congress. So, as usual, he goes behind their backs. He pushes for President Obama’s support. Not only by an Executive Order, but by the Antiquities Act; making it more difficult to reverse.

Gold Butte represents the heritage of this area. Not only the Indians, but also the struggles of the early settlers. Local families gave up St.Thomas for Lake Mead and Hoover Dam; 8 years ago we gave up this end of Lake Mead, and now Gold Butte.

Senator Reid has done nothing to protect us; only put road blocks in our way. And, on his path, he has become a millionaire.

Hopefully, Senator Heller and Senator Cortez Masto will have our backs in the future, and President Trump will have theirs.

Judy Metz