Local Teens Ring In New Year Together

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Local youth held to a long-standing Moapa Valley tradition of ringing in the New Year together at the annual New Year’s Eve dance sponsored by the LDS Logandale Stake and held at the stake center on St. Joseph Street in Logandale. The dance, which is open to all valley youth ages 14 to 18, has long given local youth a safe environment to celebrate with their friends. With plenty of treats, snacks, music, and impressive dance moves, this year’s dance was no different.

The gymnasium was decorated with hundreds of balloons poised to fall at the stroke of midnight. DJ Tayna Holmstead was playing something for everyone in the way of music. The gym was filled with kids who were dancing, laughing, and hanging out with friends, while dozens more kids were finding entertainment and places to talk and joke amongst themselves in the quieter halls and nooks of building outside the gym.

The dance, which ran up until 12:15 am, was organized and planned by the Stake Youth Committee, a group of teens who meet regularly to plan activities for their fellow teens. It was also well-chaperoned by adults, many of whom were having as much fun as the kids.

By far the most popular dances were the group dances, such as the Cupid Shuffle and the Macarena, which left the gym pretty much standing-room only.

For many kids, attending the yearly dance has become a tradition. Ben Muhlestein, 17, said, “This dance is a lot of fun every year and I like coming to spend New Year’s Eve here. My friends are all here and its a great place to hang out and have a good time.”

Dallin Turner, 14, was on the other end of the spectrum, experiencing his first New Year’s Dance. “This has really been an experience,” he said. “I came to show off my dance moves and I showed them. And they were very awesome. It’s been fun.”

Parents were also very supportive. Randy and Stacy Erickson were there with their daughters and said, “This is a great place for kids to be tonight. It’s a controlled environment where they can let their hair down and have a lot of fun celebrating the New Year.”

Natalie Mills, 17, was also glad for the opportunity to be there. “I didn’t have anything else to do tonight so I’m really glad this is an option for kids,” she said. “My friends are all here and we’re having a great time.”

The highlight of the night happened at the stroke of midnight. Youth in charge passed out crowns, noisemakers, and plastic leis. Kids waited in anticipation for the magic moment, and then everyone celebrated as the clock struck 12 and hundreds of inflated balloons fell from nets strung across the ceiling.

Kids laughed and celebrated with each other amid screams of “Happy New Year” and then headed home for some sleep.

Stake leadership was pleased with how the evening went. President Willie Frehner said, “We did this to give the youth a safe place to come and be with their friends and enjoy the New Year and it’s turned out to be just that. We have a good showing of youth here and it’s been a great time. ”

The next activity planned for valley youth is Saturday, where kids can put their New Year’s resolutions into action with a free family 5k beginning at 8 am at the stake center.