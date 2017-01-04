Outgoing MV Town Board Members Honored For Service

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Two members of the Moapa Valley Town Advisory Board (MVTAB) were honored for their service during a meeting held on Wednesday, December 28 in Overton. At the meeting, MVTAB chairman Mike Otero and board member Allen Johnson participated in their last meeting as board members.

The two will resign their seats at the end of the year. They will be replaced by incoming new board members Brian Burris and Joseph Perez.

County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who was present at the meeting, lauded the efforts of the two outgoing board members. She presented both Otero and Johnson with proclamation which honored their service to the community.

“We think of you as family and so appreciate all that you have done,” Kirkpatrick said to the two outgoing members. “You don’t have to be here serving the community in this way, but you have chosen to.”

The proclamation honored the two for more than just their service on the MVTAB. Kirkpatrick recognized Otero for his nine years on the Logandale Volunteer Fire Department #73. She also honored Johnson for more than 20 years of service working for Metropolitan Police Department.

“We will expect that your service to the community is far from done,” Kirkpatrick said. “You will just be moving on to something different. We look forward to working with you in the future in other areas.”

The MVTAB discussed a single zoning item on its agenda Wednesday night. Overton resident Allen Terril requested a Use Permit for a proposed detached garage structure at his home on N. Anderson St. and Willow Ave. in Overton.

According to the county staff notes, the project required a Special Use Permit because it was being proposed for the front yard of the lot and was deemed not “architecturally compatible” with the primary structure as required by the county code.

Terril explained that the structure was actually proposed for the side yard of the main structure and not in front of it. This placement was necessary because it was the only site on the parcel level enough to build the structure, Terril said. Much of the 11.2 acre parcel is actually down in the flood plain near the river, while the main home structure, and the site for the proposed garage is on the hillside looking over the river channel, Terril said.

Terril explained that the proposed building would be a metal structure and would be painted in a similar color as the main structure.

MVTAB member Gene Houstonm noted that county staff had recommended approval of the request. “I have no issue at all with any part of this,” Houston said.

Houston made a motion to approve the request with no conditions. The motion was approved with a unanimous vote of the board.