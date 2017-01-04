Protesting The Gold Butte National Monument

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

Residents of the Virgin Valley and Moapa Valley communities gathered on Saturday morning at the intersection of Riverside Road and New Gold Butte Road near Bunkerville for a peaceful protest demonstration. The crowd, made up of about 75 people, were there to protest the recent action by U.S. President Barack Obama to designate the Gold Butte region as a National Monument.

Participants of the demonstration gathered along the roadside waving American flags and displaying handmade signs which protested the presidential action. Many of the signs called into question the constitutional legality of the monument declaration.

Many in attendance were friends and relatives to Bunkerville rancher Cliven Bundy. The Bundy ranch lies just down the road from the protest site.

The Bundy name became nearly synonymous with Gold Butte in 2014 when Cliven Bundy and his followers prevailed in a standoff against the Bureau of Land Management and other federal authorities. That standoff was prompted by government officials closing hundreds of thousands of acres of public lands throughout northeast Clark County in order to roundup Bundy’s cattle and remove the “unauthorized livestock” from the Gold Butte area.

Bundy and 17 others are currently being held in a federal detention facility and are facing trial on criminal charges arising from the standoff.

But participants in Saturday’s demonstration were quick to point out that the protest involved far more than the plight of the Bundys.

“I think that people need to wake up and realize that this is not just about Cliven Bundy,” said Bundy’s sister, Margaret Houston of Logandale, who was present at the protest. “It was never just about Cliven. This affects everyone in the region. Everyone who lives here and enjoys the freedom of going out on this beautiful land. It is that freedom that is being taken away, little by little, through actions like this.”

Many in attendance talked about the federal overreach of power which they had witnessed in recent years on the land; all of this culminating in a unilateral designation without the approval of the people.

“We are here to stand up and get the attention of elected officials,” said Briana Bundy, whose husband Mel is one of those currently being held in federal custody in connection with the Bunkerville standoff. “We want to send a message that they haven’t won. We are still going to keep fighting this battle until this unconstitutional action is reversed and things are made right again.”