Area Volunteers Gather For Annual Bird Count

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The National Audubon Society got help from 19 area bird lovers who volunteered their time on New Year’s Day for the annual Muddy River Christmas Bird Count (CBC). This is the 17th year that locals have participated in what is the nation’s longest running citizen science bird project.

The group of bird aficionados centered the count in a 15-mile radius circle that ranged from the Warm Springs Natural Area near Moapa to the Bowman Reservoir in Logandale. This year 5,326 individual birds were counted across 90 different species.

The CBC originated 117 years ago, with the first count held on Christmas day in the year 1900. Prior to this time, hunters regularly engaged in a holiday tradition known as the “Christmas Side Hunt” which was essentially a Christmas contest to see which hunting team could bag the most prey on that day.

But conservation was beginning to come to the forefront as scientists were beginning to notice declining bird populations. So ornithologist Frank M. Chapman proposed a new Christmas day tradition that involved counting birds instead of shooting them.

The first CBC was done by 27 birders in 25 locations that ranged from Toronto, Ontario, to Pacific Grove, CA. The original counters tallied around 90 different species that day.

Nowadays, tens of thousands of volunteers take part every year in a count that has become instrumental in tracking bird populations, climate change, and many other vital statistics.

SNWA Environmental Biologist David Syzdek, who has headed the local count for the last six years, said, “This is one of the longest-running citizen science events in the world and this long-term data set is vital to help us understand how bird populations change over time due to land use change, climate change, and changing environmental conditions.”

This year’s Muddy River Count helped add a vital piece to the world bird population puzzle, but was also a lot of fun for the participants.

“While the main purpose of the Christmas Bird Count is to get long term population and distribution trends for North American Birds, it is fun to see out-of-season or out-of-range birds,” Syzdek said.

This year’s unusual birds included a few birds that normally migrate to Mexico for the winter, Syzdek said. For example, the group found a White-winged Dove (also seen on the January 3, 2015 CBC) and an Anna’s Hummingbird (also seen on the December 28, 2013 CBC). The bird watchers also tallied the first ever Costa’s Hummingbird seen on this count.

Among other birds with rare or unusually high sightings were 3 Merlins (a type of falcon), 98 White-throated Swifts, 7 Canyon Wrens, 23 Vesper Sparrows, and, most spectacularly, a group of 120 Mountain Bluebirds perched in a tree.

Along with the good news there was also some bad news highlighted in the count. There were some birds with unusually low numbers, including zero sightings of Northern Shovelers and Vermilion Flycatchers. Only one Great Blue Heron and one Red-naped Sapsucker was sighted.

There was also a great abundance (1,038 counted) of Eurasian collared doves. This non-native bird has been impacting the native Mourning Doves, of which only 17 were spotted.

There were also 631 European Starlings counted, the 3rd most common bird seen. Syzdek explained why this is bad, saying, “Starlings aggressively compete with and evict native birds from their nesting sites.”

Syzdek said that there are an estimated 200 million European Starlings in North America. All of these are believed to be descended from an original 100 birds released in New York’s Central Park in the 1890’s. Syzdek said that this release was done by an industrialist “who wanted to establish, in the U.S., all the birds mentioned by William Shakespeare.”

The 2nd most common bird seen in this year’s CBC, however, was a bird native to Southern Nevada. The White-crowned Sparrow is frequently seen on the ground in the winter in this area, foraging for seeds and insects. It is distinctive with its white crown crossed with two black lines, while juveniles have buff and brown head stripes. This year’s count spotted 781, down from a high of 1666 seen in 2012.

Syzdek expressed appreciation all of the birders that helped with the count, as well as the Moapa Band of Paiutes and NV Energy for allowing access to their land to conduct the count.

Those who would like to be involved with the count in the future can find more information on the National Audubon Society’s website: http://www.audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.

“We appreciate everyone who volunteers,” Syzdek said. “You do not need to be a bird professional to help out, there are plenty of ways for even rank amateurs to make a big difference. At the end of the day, every set of eyes helps.”

This year’s birds by the numbers: Canada Goose-39; Gadwall-3; American Wigeon-4; Mallard-72; Canvasback-4; Redhead-2; Ring-necked Duck-36; Lesser Scaup-16; Common Goldeneye-1; Common Merganser-1; Ruddy Duck-20; Ring-necked Pheasant-1; Gambel’s Quail-268; Pied-Bill Grebe-4; Eared Grebe-3; Great Blue Heron-1; Great Egret-4; Golden Eagle-1; Northern Harrier-16; Sharp-shinned Hawk-6; Cooper’s Hawk-8; Red-tailed Hawk-35; Ferruginous Hawk-12; Rough-legged Hawk-1; Sora-1; American Coot-86; Killdeer-2; Least Sandpiper-28; Ring-billed Gull-3; Rock Pigeon-224; Eurasian Collared-Dove-1038; White-winged Dove-1; Mourning Dove-17; Greater Roadrunner-12; Great Horned Owl-1; White-throated Swift-98; Anna’s Hummingbird-4; Costa’s Hummingbird-1; Belted Kingfisher-3; Red-naped Sapsucker-1; Ladder-backed Woodpecker-5; Northern Flicker (red-shafted)-27; American Kestrel-14; Merlin-3; Prairie Falcon-2; Black Phoebe-8; Say’s Phoebe-50; Loggerhead Shrike-11; American Crow-4; Common Raven-41; Horned Lark-43; Swallow Species-12; Verdin-33; Ruby-crowned Kinglet-31; Blue-gray Gnatcatcher-1; Black-tailed Gnatcatcher-18; Rock Wren-11; Canyon Wren-7; House Wren-1; Marsh Wren-4; Bewick’s Wren-14; Western Bluebird-31; Mountain Bluebird-120; American Robin-68; Northern Mockingbird-27; Crissal Thrasher-34; European Starling-631, American Pipit-5; Cedar Waxwing-46; Phainopepla-92; Orange-crowned Warbler-1; Yellow-rumped Warbler-82; Brewer’s Sparrow-1; Dark-eyed Junco-1; Oregon Junco-11; White-crowned Sparrow-781; Sagebursh Sparrow-7; Vesper Sparrow-23; Savannah Sparrow-35; Song Sparrow-19; Lincoln’s Sparrow-1; Abert’s Towhee-125; Spotted Towhee-2; Red-winged Blackbird-142; Western Meadowlark-121; Brewer’s Blackbird-175; Great-tailed Grackle-57; Brown-headed Cowbird-35; House Finch-156; Lesser Goldfinch-78; House Sparrow-1