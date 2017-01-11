Eagle Project Preserves Warm Springs Ranching Heritage

By VERNON ROBISON

A group of local residents met on a windy, cold Saturday morning last month to rebuild a small vestige of pioneer ranching heritage in the Moapa area. The effort was part of a unique Eagle Scout project to rebuild old infrastructure at the Warm Springs Natural Area, now owned by Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA).

Thirteen year old Trevor Nelson, of Overton, worked with SNWA coordinator Von Winkel, to organize a volunteer crew and rebuild an old ditch through the historic Home Ranch property at the Natural Area.

Nelson’s project had begun earlier in the month when the young Scout coordinated a group of about two dozen people to collect rocks for the ditch project in the bottom of a nearby wash. The group spent about three hours loading the rocks by hand into the back of pickup trucks.

“It was hard work and we brought about five truckloads full of rocks here,” Nelson said.

Some prep work was then done to clear out the course of the old ditch through the property.

“It was easy to see where the ditch had been,” Winkel said. “But it had been filled in over the years with dirt. So it just needed to be cleared out.”

Then on Saturday, December 17, about 15 people showed up at the Natural Area to help Nelson line the ditch with rocks. Volunteers formed a line and passed the heavy rocks from a large pile, from one person to another, to be placed carefully into the ditch.

When they were finished, a clear stone channel had been built which would better exhibit the historic ranch infrastructure to the visitors of the area.

The ditch had once conveyed swift-running spring water to an old water wheel structure. The water wheel was used, beginning in the early 20th century, to provide electricity to the main ranch house which had stood on the property, Winkel said.

The water wheel consisted of a large iron frame with wooden paddles which were turned by the natural flow of the stream. But the wheel had long since fell out of use and was in a state of disrepair. In the big Warm Springs wildfire of 2010, the large wooden panels were burned away, but the metal frame had remained intact, Winkel said.

SNWA officials had taken what was left of the wheel to Ralph Leavitt of Moapa who had agreed to restore it, Winkel said. Leavitt had straightened out the old metal frame and replaced the wooden paddles.

“He did a great job with it,” Winkel said of Leavitt’s restoration. “It looks about what it would have looked like in the old days. We just need about ten more years or so to age the new wood.”

Winkel explained that both the newly restored water wheel and the ditch would not be put to actual use again. The water that had once flowed down that ditch to the water wheel had been diverted by the ranchers from a natural stream. That diversion has since been removed and the stream returned to its natural channel in the SNWA’s efforts to restore the habitat of the spring system, Winkel said.

“The water is now flowing back where it needs to be so it won’t be coming down through here again,” Winkel said referring to the new ditch. “So the ditch and the water wheel will just be for show; just a display of ranching heritage for the public to see.”

Winkel explained that Nelson’s Eagle Project was a small part of an ongoing effort to prepare the Natural Area to be more open and accessible to the public as a point of interest both for natural and cultural resources. As part of that effort, SNWA has been working to preserve and exhibit the historic uses of the old ranch area as well as restoring the natural habitat, Winkel said.

“These things are an important part of the heritage of this site and it is important that they be preserved for the public to see what things were like,” Winkel said.

In recent years, the SNWA has sought funding to create infrastructure at the Natural Area. It began in 2012 with a modest project to build a parking area, a 1/4 mile walking path, interpretive panels, and a boardwalk viewing structure over a nearby stream flow.

A second phase is currently under construction on the property. It would create an additional half mile loop trail, restroom facilities, a drinking fountain, picnic tables, wayside benches and a small amphitheatre for giving presentations to visitor groups.