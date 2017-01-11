January Brings Pottery Exhibit To The Lost City Museum

The Lost City Museum is proud to present the pottery works of Billye Sylvester in the month of January. Billye’s pottery has a classical southwestern style with geometric shapes and designs familiar to the west.

Silvester was born in Elko, Nevada and raised on a small farm and cattle ranch. Billye volunteered for the Utah state park system for several years and spends the spring and fall enjoying the national park system in Utah and traveling north in the summer months to cooler climates.

In 2013 Billye had the opportunity to volunteer at Freemont Indian State Park. She has always enjoyed the scenery and the great number of pictographs, petroglyph and the large number of artifacts on display in the area. It was at the park that Billye was introduced to traditional pottery making. During the 2-day workshop she grew to love working in clay and set up a small studio where she continues to create beautiful works of art.

The Lost City Museum is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Admission is $5, children 17 and younger and members enter free. For more information, call the museum at (702) 397-2193 or visit Facebook.