LETTER: Applauding President Obama For National Monument Designation

I join millions of Americans in applauding President Obama’s recent declaration designating Gold Butte as a National Monument. As The Progress reported on January 4, 2017, the action was taken pursuant to the Antiquities Act. The Antiquities Act was proposed by Republican President Theodore Roosevelt, passed by Congress, and signed into law on June 8, 1906. The Act gives the president the authority to create national monuments by proclamation. These monuments must be created from land owned by the federal government.

The Act has been used by both Republican and Democratic presidents over a hundred times since its passage. The United States Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled that the Act is Constitutional, and found that the president has nearly unrestrained power to create national monuments. Donald Trump cannot reverse the designation of Gold Butte as a National Monument. While there have been instances where presidents have modified previous designations, both expanding and contracting the size of national monuments, no president has ever successfully reversed any such designation.

From the Bundy Gang raping the land for commercial gain, to random individuals defacing, damaging and dismantling historic corrals and fences, destroying Joshua trees, and firing bullets at ancient petroglyphs, Gold Butte has been under nearly constant siege for decades. President Obama’s designation of Gold Butte as a national monument will help to preserve Gold Butte’s numerous native American cultural sites, wildlife habitat and magnificent landscapes. I thank him for that.

Senator Harry Reid has advocated for legislation protecting Gold Butte for nearly a decade. Citing a poll conducted between May 2-5, 2016, wherein 71% of Nevada voters (including 59% of Republican voters) favored designating Gold Butte as a national monument, Senator Reid worked tirelessly to convince President Obama to protect Gold Butte by declaring Gold Butte as a national monument. I thank Senator Reid for that.

Our little section of the world contains fragile, but important, landscapes. Much of the business activity of the Moapa Valley depends on the preservation of such sites. Some, such as the Logandale Trails, and Lake Mead Recreation Area are available for concentrated recreation that often destroys the environment. Others, such as Gold Butte ought to be protected as much as is possible. President Obama has given the area a fighting chance to survive unmolested.

Keith A. Grimes