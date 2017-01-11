Moapa Youth Recognized As Community Leader

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

A remarkable local youth was recently selected for a state-wide distinction. Moapa resident Sierra Reel, 16, travelled to Carson City in November to be honored as the American Indian Youth Ambassador of the Year. The award was given by the Nevada Indian Commission at the annual American Indian Achievement Awards Banquet held at the Governor’s Mansion on November 19.

Reel is a member of the Moapa Band of Paiutes and is currently a junior at Moapa Valley High School.

The award of Youth Ambassador is given each year to a Native American youth 18 years of age or less who has demonstrated strong leadership abilities and high academic achievement. Nominations are submitted from all around the state, reviewed by a Nevada Indian Commission committee, and an award recipient is chosen based on prior year achievements.

“We are really proud of Sierra and her accomplishments,” said Sherry Rupert, executive director of the Nevada Indian Commission. “She is a great example of a youth leader and we are certain that she will make a difference for the tribal communities. She has a bright future!”

Over the past year, Reel has had opportunities to be a spokesperson for her community.

In September, Reel travelled with a delegation of her tribal youth group and members of the Friends of Gold Butte to present a special packet of documents to Nevada Congressional delegates in Washington DC.

The packet included petitions which the local group had collected at a United National Indian Tribal Youth Conference held during the summer, copies of journal entries written by members of the tribal youth group after visiting Gold Butte and numerous letters from the Moapa Band community members; all supporting the designation of a Gold Butte National Monument.

During the visit, Sierra told her story about Gold Butte, her own experience on the landscape and its importance to the culture of her people. She and her colleagues also met with Secretary of Interior Sally Jewell to discuss issues surrounding the Gold Butte region.

Reel also serves as the youth spokesperson for the non-profit “Roots to Rising Youth Media Project.” This effort, established a year ago by local arts educator Deborah Bagley gives opportunities to Moapa Tribal youth to learn about the film-making and media industry.

“It is rewarding to see over the past year, in what little we have been able to do, that Sierra has really emerged as such a leader,” Bagley said of Reel. “As she has engaged over the past year, other opportunities to lead have arose in a much broader scope.”

The Roots to Rising project received grant funding this year from the Nevada Arts Council (NAC). Shoshana Zelldner of the NAC said that she had been so impressed with Reel that she invited her to speak at the Council’s annual conference back in June of this year.

“She was so eloquent and inspiring for people to hear,” Zelldner said. “We had so much positive feedback about her and people were just blown away at how inspiring she was. It was a pleasure to work with her.”

In an interview last week, Reel said that she is already making plans for her career after high school. She plans to attend college and is interested in studying psychology.

Reel said that she was overwhelmed and deeply honored in receiving the Youth Ambassador award. At the ceremony, she was asked to give a speech. She said that this was difficult because she was overcome with feelings of appreciation for those who have supported her.

“It was a hard speech because I started crying a little bit thinking of all the love and support which people have given me, from when I was little to now,” Reel said. “I just really appreciate those who have guided me along the way and continue to do that.”