Prescribed Burn Planned For St. Thomas

Moapa Valley Progress

The National Park Service will conduct an eight-acre prescribed burn at the historic town of St. Thomas in January to assist with the control of exotic tamarisk vegetation. This vegetation has aggressively invaded the area of St. Thomas and is being removed to protect the natural and cultural resources in the area, according to a statement released last week by th Park Service.

The burn date is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 17. But this date may change, depending on weather conditions, according to the statement.

Historic foundations and tree stumps will be protected, and the burn will be monitored by a member of the resource management division to ensure no nesting threatened or endangered bird species are present, the statement said.

For public safety, access to St. Thomas will be closed at this time.

Visitors near the area, especially along Northshore Road, may observe smoke during the burn. Smoke should only last a short period of time. Amounts are not expected to cause health or safety concerns to project personnel or the public.