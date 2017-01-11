Willing Hands Make Light Work: 4H Families Prepare Fairgrounds Livestock Barn For The Big Show

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

Dozens of 4-H and FFA kids, joined by their parents and leaders, converged upon the livestock barn area of the Clark County Fairgrounds on Saturday for an annual community service project. This event is one of the first real physical signs that the Clark County Fair is gearing up again for another year.

The intrepid youth braved early morning hours and cold weather to volunteer their time, know-how, and muscle in helping to set up livestock pens for the steer, pig, sheep, and goat projects that are housed in the livestock barn area. The panels will remain in place until the conclusion of the fair for competitors in training and practicing with their animals in preparation for the upcoming show.

The service project is organized and overseen by the Clark County Junior Livestock Association (CCJLA). This year they had the help of two tractors that helped move the very heavy panels into position for the kids to set up. This greatly shortened the amount of time and effort involved in finishing the project. In fact, between the tractor help and the high turnout of willing helpers, all three sets of pens were up and ready to go in under two hours.

Some kids came to help because they knew they were showing animals that would be using the pens. But many kids came just because they knew it was a lot of work and wanted to lend a hand.

Although FFA member Cameron Grady has shown livestock in the past, he is not planning to show this year and came to help set up anyway. “I’m not showing this year, but I remember from past years how much work this is and that every set of hands counts,” Grady said. “So I came out this morning to help. It’s going really well and it’s good to see friends and get to work together. It gives you a good feeling to look at it when you’re done.”

First-time exhibitor Jerusha Bundy was new to the project this year. Although she is showing a steer, she was willing to spread out and help in the pig barn where more help was needed. “It’s early and it’s cold,” she said. “But I came because this is something that needs to be done and I wanted to help.”

Macie Frei, 12, had similar reasons. “I’m here to do a service project for the lamb barn,” she said. “I really like to show lambs because it’s fun.”

The project was a family affair for most in attendance, with adults working right alongside the kids. Shari Lyman, 4-H Council President, was there with her son Odin. “I’m here to represent the 4-H Council and because I’m a mom,” she said. “It’s neat how the community comes together to get this project done every year. I love seeing the parents alongside the kids, working together so their kids can do this. In the end, it’s all about the kids.”

The project went well and everything ran smoothly. CCJLA President Corey Houston was pleased with both the turnout and the ease and speed with which everything came together. “I’d like to thank everyone who came out and helped today,” he said. “It goes really well when you have a lot hands helping, and that is what happened today.”

Although steers have already weighed-in, the beginning project date for lambs, goats, and pigs is still upcoming. So it’s not too late to get involved. Weigh-in date for those projects will be Saturday, January 21, from 8 am to 11 am at the Clark County Fairgrounds. The morning weigh-in will be followed by a potluck lunch and an afternoon pre-show for all four species. Families are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share for the potluck.

For more information on showing animals or how to get involved in the livestock show, you can call the UNCE office at 702-397-2604.