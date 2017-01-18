“American Pickers” To Film In Nevada

The American Pickers are making a return through Nevada. Stars of the popular History Channel TV show, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, as well as their team will be filming episodes of the hit series “American Pickers” throughout the regionthis spring.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on the History channel. The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt through garages, sheds and barns across the country for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

“American Pickers” is looking for leads in southern Nevada and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.