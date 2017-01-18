Local Town Boards Welcome New Members

By MAGGIE MCMURRAY

Moapa Valley Progress

The town advisory boards (TAB) in Moapa and Moapa Valley held their first meeting of the new term last week. Although many previously serving board members remain on the boards, two new board members joined the Moapa Valley TAB and one new member joined the Moapa TAB.

MTAB saw the addition of local resident Bob Lyman. In Moapa, not enough people actually filed to run in the election for the board. So when they were still a person short after the elections, the board put out a request for applications for appointment.

“I saw a chance to serve and decided that it was my turn to give back,” said Lyman. “I wanted to make sure all areas of our town were represented.”

Lyman’s application was selected and he was appointed to serve on the board.

Lyman comes from a farming and ranching background and has a love for the agricultural lifestyle he is trying to preserve. He was born and raised in Delta, UT, back when it was a lot smaller than Moapa is now, he says.

After high school he attended University of Utah and studied chemistry. He served an LDS mission in the Dominican Republic and upon returning to UofU, met and married his wife Shari. The Lymans first moved to Vegas and then out to Moapa. They have one son who is 15.

Currently Lyman works for Clark County Public Works as a Construction Management Inspector. When not working or serving his community, Lyman has been a SCUBA instructor, an archery enthusiast, and is currently a scout merit badge counselor for about 21 different merit badges.

Lyman brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the MTAB position and is excited about the opportunities his appointment holds. “I want to spend the next little while getting the feel of things, but my main goal is to preserve the rural lifestyle here in Moapa that we all love,” he said. “That’s the reason we’re here in the first place.”

New to the MVTAB are Moapa Valley residents Brian Burris and Joe Perez. In last year’s election, only five people filed to run for the MVTAB seats. With only five members needed on the board, and with no opposition in the election, all five of those who filed were considered automatic winners in the election.

Burris was born and raised in Las Vegas. After high school he worked as a paramedic and later as an EMT for 11 years in Vegas. He moved to Moapa Valley about 6 years ago.

“We were looking for a slower lifestyle and better place to raise our kids and found it here,” Burris said.

He and his wife, Evonne, have 3 sons ages 11, 13, and 22.

Burris has many reasons for running for the MVTAB office. He said since moving here he has always tried to find ways to help out in the community.

“There is a need for representation for this population and I have felt that our community wasn’t getting that,” Burris said. “When I learned this position was created that reflects the voice of the people, I decided to do it”

Though the MVTAB seats did not appear on November’s ballot, Burris is still excited about the prospect of an elected TAB.

“We are finally at a place where our board can truly represent the wishes of the community,” he said. “The County Commissioners can’t appoint anyone to reflect only their wishes and they can’t kick anyone off. It gives rural areas like ours a chance for the representation.”

Burris believes that if people in rural areas participate and let their wishes be known, their say will get stronger, and they will become a force that is very hard to ignore.

Burris describes his community philosophy as oriented toward managed-growth. “We need some growth to help our businesses, but we also need to maintain our rural lifestyle,” he said.

Burris said that his motivation in serving on the MVTAB is to represent the community. “I encourage anyone to come to me with ideas,” he said.

The other newcomer to the MVTAB is Joe Perez. Perez was born and raised in Oxnard, CA. He first came to Nevada to finish his degree at UNLV. While here, he met and married his wife Aileena and joined the military.

Perez served in the Marine Corp for 8 years and then took a break and worked as a federal law enforcement officer and later as a firefighter. After 911, he decided to rejoin the military and in 2003, was deployed to Iraq. While in Iraq, he was injured and spent the next couple years in the hospital before receiving a medical discharge and retirement from the military.

He and his wife and 3 daughters had been living in Moapa Valley off and on through the years and after he retired, they decided that it was a good place to stay and to finish raising their family.

Perez said he decided to run for MVTAB because there was an opening and because he likes to serve. “I served my country and I still volunteer regularly with the disabled veterans as well as with other groups,” he said. “I decided I really wanted to serve the valley as well.”

Perez doesn’t have any immediate goals in his position. He said that he mostly wants to help make the community better. “Basically I just want to serve the people of the valley and be able to listen to their needs and suggestions,” he said. “I want to try to make it the best possible place it can be.”

Perez concluded by sharing his dedication to the position, saying, “I feel that serving our valley bears the same responsibility as serving our country. I invite anyone and everyone to share their feelings and concerns with me. Feel free to call me anytime.”

In other business last week, the TABs each selected a chairman and co-chairman to serve for the next term of two years. In Moapa, Ryan Udall was appointed as chairman and Lyn Wren was selected as vice chair. In Moapa Valley, Gene Houston accepted the nomination as chairman. Marjie Holland was named as vice chair.