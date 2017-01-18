Motor Mania Breaks Attendance Record

By ABIGAIL SNOW

Moapa Valley Progress

Mesquite Motor Mania held its 9th annual car show last weekend with 880 registrants, making this record-breaking attendance year that was up from 823 last year. Participants and spectators gathered to Mesquite from all over the region including: Utah, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona and even Hawaii.

Collectible cars of all kinds were displayed throughout the weekend in three different locations throughout town. These spots, called ‘Show and Shine’ areas, including parking lots at the Casablanca, Oasis, Eureka and Virgin River resorts.

“It is fun to walk around the ‘Show and Shine’ areas at all the properties and see the different license plates where these beautiful cars are from,” said Christian Adderson, Corporate Sales Manager at Mesquite Gaming. “It goes to show what a great event this is that draws cars from all over the region to be in Mesquite each year.”

Daytime features included contests such as the Roaring Engines Competition and the Slow Drags/Burn Out Competition. Night time shows took place in the CasaBlanca and Virgin River casinos.

“The Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association is the promoter that runs the event and they do such a great job putting on a great car show,” explained Adderson. “They always have great crowd-pleasing events. The ‘Open Header Cruise’ through Mesquite on Friday and Saturday is an awesome site.”

Car show participant, Don Williams from Las Vegas, brought two very old authentic vehicles with all original parts to the show. One car was a 1932 Plymouth and the other was a 1924 Model T Dump Truck with a hand-crank dump bed on the back.

“I wanted to enter the show to share these very rare and unique cars for others to see,” said Williams. “I have been here in the past to see the show, but this was the first time I brought my own cars. They are very unique and definitely not something you see very often.” Williams said that the cars commemorate important family history landmarks. “The ‘32 was the same year my dad was born,” he said. “So he bought this car about 18 years ago because he really liked Plymouth cars. He now recently passed away and I am now taking care of it in remembrance of him.”

Byron and Barbara Morgan came from Idaho and brought their 1958 Corvette to show. They learned about the car show through a friend who had previously entered and won some awards.

“We have been to other car shows, but this one is fun where you can stay at the casinos and be close to the car show,” said Barbara Morgan. “It is also really neat to drive all the cars down the boulevard and show them off. One thing that I believe appeals to others who enter is there are a lot of awards that are given out and many categories to judge in.”

Adderson mentioned a new addition, added just this year, was a “Question and Answer” session with Shelby American in the CasaBlanca Showroom on Saturday. The speakers included: Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American; Vince Laviolette, vice president of operations at Shelby; Jim King, company historian; and Darren Strahl, executive vice president of Operations Speed Vegas.

“This great panel talked to the crowd of car enthusiasts about Shelby and its great history and future,” said Adderson. “They also took questions from the crowd. We are looking forward to continuing a partnership with Shelby and the Mesquite Motor Mania show for the coming years.”

Over 260 Car Show awards were handed out, as well as $15,000 in cash and prizes.

The top award winners are as follows: Best of Show ($3,000) was George Sepulveda from Lake Havasu City, AZ for his 1948 Ford Woodie; Participant’s Pick ($2,000) was Stan and Katie Ries from Palmdale, CA for their 1951 green Chevy Sedan; and People’s Choice ($1,000) was Dan Sneidmiller from St George, UT for his 1934 black Ford Coupe.