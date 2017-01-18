MVWD Board Decides: No More Community Donations

By VERNON ROBISON

The Moapa Valley Water District (MVWD) will no longer be awarding cash donations to support local community groups and programs. In a meeting held Thursday, the Board of Directors decided, in a split 3-2 vote, to strike down a long-standing district policy that allowed for such donations.

The policy, which had been in place in its current form since 1992, set aside a “community service and advertising fund” in the MVWD budget, not to exceed a total of $1,000 per fiscal year. Representatives from community organizations could then make a formal request before the board to receive a donation from that fund. At the board’s discretion, donations could be awarded up to no more than $100 per any one organization per year.

Past recipients of the program have been organizations like the Moapa Valley 4th of July Committee, Clark County Jr. Livestock Association, Shop With A Cop, MVHS Booster Club, Moapa Valley Jr. Football and others.

MVWD staff members reported that, in the many years that the policy had been in effect, the board had never reached its maximum $1,000 annual limit on donations. Usually the total amount donated per year was between $600 and $800, they said. The board donated a total of $700 in the 2015-16 fiscal year.

The agenda item brought a spirited discussion from board members on either side of the issue.

Some board members expressed discomfort with the idea of the district giving cash donations at all. Board member Randy Tobler said that it was laudable for private businesses to make these kinds of donations. But as a public utility district, tasked merely with providing culinary water to the community, it was less clear whether such giving was appropriate using ratepayer dollars, Tobler said.

“I’ve been conflicted on it for a long time,” Tobler said. “I know there are some people who like that we do it. But there are others in the community who don’t think that we should be spending ratepayer dollars that way. And that argument makes a lot of sense to me. I think that I am on the side of not doing these donations anymore.”

But board member Lindsey Dalley argued that the small donations played an important function in maintaining the district’s good relations in the community.

“I don’t disagree with the philosophy of this being ratepayer dollars and we need to be careful how we spend it,” Dalley said. “But in the reality, on the ground, in the actual function of the community, there are perceptions out there that you should not ignore.”

Dalley argued that the district presumably can serve the ratepayers better, and more economically, when it has the good will of the community. The relatively small amount which had been allocated to the district’s community service fund over the years has been a small price to pay to garner that good will, Dalley said.

“Even if we hit the maximum of $1,000, which we don’t, it is a very small amount compared to the district’s budget: less than one-tenth of one percent,” Dalley said. “I don’t see why all the stress on this issue. I think that the negative blowback potential on this is higher than the nickle and dime benefits that we get from not doing it.”

Board member Ryan Wheeler, who sided with Tobler in the matter, questioned how much downside risk there would really be in eliminating the program.

“We say that this program provides good will in the community, but if we don’t make these donations, do we really think there will be such bad will towards the district?” Wheeler asked.

“Anytime you get into the realm of good public relations there is a certain intangible there,” Dalley responded. “You don’t really know what you have until suddenly you don’t have it anymore. If you are just looking at it from a dollars and cents perspective, you are not getting the total picture.”

Wheeler and Tobler both raised the question of what would happen if the district ever reached the $1000 maximum on its donations. They worried about having to make decisions on which groups should receive donations and which should not.

“That is not a problem we are facing today,” Dalley responded. “I’m not anxious to solve a non-problem right now. You are trying to solve a hypothetical before we even get there.”

Board chairman Ken Staton agreed with Dalley. “I’d hate to see us do away with the program altogether,” he said. “Though I do understand that it is ratepayer dollars we are talking about. But I think it is worth the little bit that we put into supporting the community. ”

In the end, Tobler made a motion to eliminate the donations fund policy. Tobler, Wheeler and board member Jon Blackwell voted in favor of the motion. Dalley and Staton were opposed.