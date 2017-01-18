MVWD Hears Engineer’s Report On System Weaknesses

By VERNON ROBISON

Moapa Valley Progress

The Moapa Valley Water District (MVWD) delivery system has a way to go yet before it is fully up to the expectations of modern engineering experts. That was the message received by the MVWD Board of Trustees during a presentation given by a representative of Sunrise Engineering at a Thursday afternoon meeting in Overton.

In September, the MVWD board hired Sunrise to assist in the development of the district’s Master Capital Improvement Plan. The engineering firm was to do an in-depth analysis of the MVWD system, determine strengths and weaknesses, and make recommendations on what capital improvement projects would be needed, and how possible projects should be prioritized going forward.

Last week, Joe Phillips, of Sunrise, appeared before the board to give a preliminary report on the progress of the plan.

Phillips said that the district was in a relatively good position in its water resources. He praised a Resource Management Plan document completed by MVWD staff in 2014 saying it was very good blueprint for going forward on the district’s various water rights, as well as the acquisition of additional resources in the future.

But the district’s complex delivery system consisting of large water tanks and a network of pipelines had some critical problem areas that needed to be addressed, Phillips said.

Many of these critical issues centered around the natural layout of the MVWD system, Phillips said. Most of the district’s water production facilities are located at the northern end of its territory near the Warm Springs area. But most of the water use is taking place in the more populous lower valley communities of Logandale and Overton. With one large water line extending from the upper valley, through the Muddy River narrows into the lower valley, this can pose potential problems, Phillips said. He called this north-to-south pipeline “the bottleneck.”

Phillips said that the final report would likely recommend that the district keep a full inventory of critical repair parts for that segment of pipeline, in case a problem there should ever arise.

But the more critical issue arising from ‘the bottleneck’ is one of storage capacity, Phillips explained.

While the district’s overall capacity of tank storage, currently 8.3 million gallons, is considered adequate to meet current demand; the placement of the district’s storage tanks presented a dilemma, Phillips said.

About half of the storage capacity, 4.3 million gallons, is located at the Moapa tank in the northern portion of the territory. There the demand is only about 1 million gallons per day. The other 4 million gallons of storage capacity is located in three storage tanks in the lower valley where the demand is much higher at 3.1 million gallons per day.

This drives the ratio of storage volume to demand into a much lower factor than is desirable, Phillips said. That current ratio is sitting at 1.29 in the lower valley. But current water systems are usually engineered for a 1.75 storage volume to demand ratio, Phillips said.

Thus, the upcoming report would likely be recommending the construction of a new storage tank somewhere near the top of the lower valley, Phillips said.

“The question will be what the board feels comfortable with in this risk factor,” Phillips said. “The answer to that would drive some of our recommendations in this area: like how much storage is needed and where it should be located. From my standpoint, I’d think that a 1.75 ratio ought to be the baseline.”

But storage capacity was not the only critical issue being revealed by the study. Another big problem was in the system’s ability to meet current fireflow requirements.

Phillips told board members that the district had a shortage of fire hydrants in many local neighborhoods, considering the number of structures already existing in those neighborhoods.

He first showed a map of Moapa illustrating about a dozen locations where new fire hydrants ought to be located to meet current requirements.

But the outlook was even more grim in the lower valley. The map showed nearly 200 locations that needed new fire hydrants.

What’s more, the solution would not be as simple as just installing the hydrants, Phillips explained. In many of these neighborhoods, the existing pipelines were not of adequate size to accommodate the fireflow needed for the hydrants to be installed. So a huge series of projects would be required to upgrade existing pipelines throughout many of the neighborhoods in the community, as well as many of the larger ‘backbone’ lines that would supply them.

“I have to say I am getting depressed!” said MVWD Board Chairman Ken Staton as he viewed the data. “I mean, I knew we had a lot to do. But I had no idea that there was so much. This is a lot to work on.”

MVWD General Manager Joe Davis acknowledged that the task seemed daunting. But he pointed out that the engineering recommendations show what was needed to have a “perfect” system.

“There are things that need to be done to make the system perfect from an engineering standpoint,” Davis said. “But you will not find a rural system out there that is anywhere near perfect.”

Phillips agreed. “I know that it looks depressing, but actually this is pretty normal with the entities that we work with,” he said. “There are always a lot of things that can be worked on.”

MVWD attorney Byron Mills also pointed out that the district was not solely to blame for the shortage of hydrants on the system. The hydrants should have been required all along the way as neighborhoods and homes were built, he explained.

“It is not just the fault of the district that we are in this position,” Byron said. “Previous county regulations over the years have allowed a lot of things to kind of slide through the cracks. So we are kind of left cleaning up these problems.”

Phillips told the board that the firm was about half way through its process. He explained that he would be back before the board again in the coming weeks to present a draft report with more details about costs in addressing these issues.